List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In November 2020

The year 2020 is nearing to its end but the leading smartphone brands have still some more surprises left for phone enthusiasts. Realme, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi and Samsung are working toward launching new budget and mid-range smartphones in the month of November. The list includes some promising names such as Realme X7 Pro, Redmi Note 10, OnePlus Nord N10, etc.

Here we have created a list of all upcoming smartphones from the leading technology brands for the Indian market. Realme X7 Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with realme UI

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.5 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4200mAh (minimum) battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging Realme X7 Pro Key Specs 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D 120Hz AMOLED display, 1200 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with realme UI

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging Redmi Note 10 Rumoured Key Specs 6.57-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED display

2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity (820?) processor

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP rear cameras

16MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery Realme V5 Key Specs 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD mini-drop display

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with realme UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery OnePlus Nord N10 5G Key Specs 6.49-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 690 8nm Mobile Platform (2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 560 CPUs) with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 10 with Oxygen OS 10.5

64MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.05 aperture

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,300mAh battery OnePlus Nord N100 Key Specs 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 460 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 10 with Oxygen OS 10.5

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE,

5000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Rumoured Key Specs 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) display. The AMOLED display

Android v10 (Q)

Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single Core + 2.2 GHz, Single core + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core)

64 + 8 + 5 + 5 MP Quad Primary Cameras

32 MP Front Camera

Snapdragon 765G

6 GB RAM

5100 mAh Fast Charging Battery Realme C17 Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ E3 AMOLED aspect ratio HDR10 + display

Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 10

64MP Rear Camera + 5MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) battery Redmi K40 / Poco X4 Rumoured Key Specs 6.67 in IPS FHD Display

Android 11 OS

Qualcomm SDM732 Snapdragon 732G Chipset

64+13+2+2MP Quad Rear Camera

20MP Selfie Camera

6000 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy M41 Rumoured Key Specs 6.3-inch IPS LCD display

64MP + 12MP + 5MP Secondary Cameras

24MP selfie camera

octa-core processor that clocks up to 2.3GHz speed

6GB RAM

Inbuilt storage of 128GB

up to 512GB with the help of a microSD card

4,100mAh Li-ion Battery Infinix Note 7 Lite Key Specs 6.6 Inch HD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 Processor

4GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 2MP + 2MP +VGA Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5000 MAh Battery Realme Q2 Pro 5G Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) battery Realme Q2 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP Rear Camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) Battery Key Specs 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD mini-drop display

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with realme UI

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery

