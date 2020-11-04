For Quick Alerts
List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In November 2020
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
The year 2020 is nearing to its end but the leading smartphone brands have still some more surprises left for phone enthusiasts. Realme, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi and Samsung are working toward launching new budget and mid-range smartphones in the month of November. The list includes some promising names such as Realme X7 Pro, Redmi Note 10, OnePlus Nord N10, etc.
Here we have created a list of all upcoming smartphones from the leading technology brands for the Indian market.
Realme X7
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with realme UI
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.5 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4200mAh (minimum) battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging
Realme X7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D 120Hz AMOLED display, 1200 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with realme UI
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging
Redmi Note 10
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.57-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED display
- 2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity (820?) processor
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery
Realme V5
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD mini-drop display
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with realme UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery
OnePlus Nord N10 5G
Key Specs
- 6.49-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 690 8nm Mobile Platform (2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 560 CPUs) with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 10 with Oxygen OS 10.5
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.05 aperture
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,300mAh battery
OnePlus Nord N100
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 10 with Oxygen OS 10.5
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE,
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) display. The AMOLED display
- Android v10 (Q)
- Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single Core + 2.2 GHz, Single core + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core)
- 64 + 8 + 5 + 5 MP Quad Primary Cameras
- 32 MP Front Camera
- Snapdragon 765G
- 6 GB RAM
- 5100 mAh Fast Charging Battery
Realme C17
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ E3 AMOLED aspect ratio HDR10 + display
- Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 10
- 64MP Rear Camera + 5MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) battery
Redmi K40 / Poco X4
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.67 in IPS FHD Display
- Android 11 OS
- Qualcomm SDM732 Snapdragon 732G Chipset
- 64+13+2+2MP Quad Rear Camera
- 20MP Selfie Camera
- 6000 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M41
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.3-inch IPS LCD display
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP Secondary Cameras
- 24MP selfie camera
- octa-core processor that clocks up to 2.3GHz speed
- 6GB RAM
- Inbuilt storage of 128GB
- up to 512GB with the help of a microSD card
- 4,100mAh Li-ion Battery
Infinix Note 7 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.6 Inch HD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP +VGA Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5000 MAh Battery
Realme Q2 Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) battery
Realme Q2 5G
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 48MP Rear Camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) Battery
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD mini-drop display
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with realme UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery
