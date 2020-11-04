ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In November 2020

    By
    |

    The year 2020 is nearing to its end but the leading smartphone brands have still some more surprises left for phone enthusiasts. Realme, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi and Samsung are working toward launching new budget and mid-range smartphones in the month of November. The list includes some promising names such as Realme X7 Pro, Redmi Note 10, OnePlus Nord N10, etc.

    List Of All Upcoming Smartphones Expected To Launch Soon
     

    Here we have created a list of all upcoming smartphones from the leading technology brands for the Indian market.

    Realme X7

    Realme X7

    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.5 aperture
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4300mAh (typical) / 4200mAh (minimum) battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging
    Realme X7 Pro
     

    Realme X7 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D 120Hz AMOLED display, 1200 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging
    Redmi Note 10

    Redmi Note 10

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.57-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED display
    • 2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity (820?) processor
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • 48MP rear cameras
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme V5

    Realme V5

    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD mini-drop display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery
    OnePlus Nord N10 5G

    OnePlus Nord N10 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.49-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 690 8nm Mobile Platform (2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 560 CPUs) with Adreno 619L GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 10 with Oxygen OS 10.5
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.05 aperture
    • Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,300mAh battery
    OnePlus Nord N100

    OnePlus Nord N100

    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 460 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 10 with Oxygen OS 10.5
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE,
    • 5000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) display. The AMOLED display
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single Core + 2.2 GHz, Single core + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core)
    • 64 + 8 + 5 + 5 MP Quad Primary Cameras
    • 32 MP Front Camera
    • Snapdragon 765G
    • 6 GB RAM
    • 5100 mAh Fast Charging Battery
    Realme C17

    Realme C17

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra

    Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ E3 AMOLED aspect ratio HDR10 + display
    • Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 12 based on Android 10
    • 64MP Rear Camera + 5MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (Typical) battery
    Redmi K40 / Poco X4

    Redmi K40 / Poco X4

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.67 in IPS FHD Display
    • Android 11 OS
    • Qualcomm SDM732 Snapdragon 732G Chipset
    • 64+13+2+2MP Quad Rear Camera
    • 20MP Selfie Camera
    • 6000 mAh Battery

     

    Samsung Galaxy M41

    Samsung Galaxy M41

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch IPS LCD display
    • 64MP + 12MP + 5MP Secondary Cameras
    • 24MP selfie camera
    • octa-core processor that clocks up to 2.3GHz speed
    • 6GB RAM
    • Inbuilt storage of 128GB
    • up to 512GB with the help of a microSD card
    • 4,100mAh Li-ion Battery
    Infinix Note 7 Lite

    Infinix Note 7 Lite

    Key Specs

    • 6.6 Inch HD+ Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP +VGA Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 5000 MAh Battery
    Realme Q2 Pro 5G

    Realme Q2 Pro 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4300mAh (typical) battery
    Realme Q2 5G

    Realme Q2 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 48MP Rear Camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture
    • Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) Battery
    Realme Q2i 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD mini-drop display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP Rear Camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 16:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 4, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X