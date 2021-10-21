Just In
Mi Diwali Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Xiaomi, Mi, Redmi, Smartphones
Diwali is just around the corner and the market is already flooded with buyers. The festive mood is enhanced with the online and offline brands offering special sales and discounts on different categories of products. Like always, smartphones and accessories are also getting heavy discounts and other offers during the festive sale. Xiaomi has announced deals on Redmi and Mi labelled handsets.
The ongoing Mi Diwali 2021 sale is what you need to check out if you have plans to buy a new smartphone with a cheaper price tag and capable hardware. This sale has the Xiaomi budget as well as flagship devices included in the list.
The Redmi 9 series and the Redmi Note 10 series are for the budget audience, while the MI 11X series and the Mi 10 series are available for users looking for a premium-grade Android phone at cheap rates. Check out the complete list here:
Rs. 10,000 off on Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at Rs. 10,000 discount during Mi Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.
Rs. 13,000 off Mi 11X 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999
Mi 11X 5G is available at Rs. 13,000 discount during Mi Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
Rs. 4,000 extra off on Exchange Mi 11X Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999
Mi 11X Pro is available at Rs. 4,000 discount during Mi Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.
Rs. 5,000 off Mi 11 Lite
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999
Mi 11 Lite is available at Rs. 5,000 discount during Mi Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Rs. 5,000 off Mi 10i
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999
Mi 10i is available at Rs. 5,999 discount during Mi Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Rs. 4,000 off on Redmi Note 10 Lite
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999
Redmi Note 10 Lite is available at Rs. 4,000 discount during Mi Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Rs. 2,350 off On Redmi 9i Sport
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,649 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999
Redmi 9i Sport is available at Rs. 2,350 discount during Mi Diwali Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7.649 onwards during the sale.
