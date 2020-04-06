Just In
These Smartphones Were Most Searched On Flipkart Last Month
Gone are the days when shopping meant going out to the market and visiting multiple stores to buy products. Ever since the e-commerce platforms made an entry in the Indian soil, the dependency on visiting a store physically has dramatically decreased. E-commerce websites have become a favorite one-stop destination of shopping for consumers. This is because virtual shopping stores have become a major help in our fast-paced lifestyle where time is one of the biggest constraints we have.
And we have been going through tough times where the coronavirus outbreak has created a pandemic situation all around the globe. This life-threatening virus outbreak has confined the majority of us within our boundaries making it hard to go out and shop.
But Flipkart and other platforms have been helping us get our products delivered including smartphones and other gadgets. Besides, the e-commerce website is also being used by the consumers looking for new smartphones which indirectly gives us an idea about the trending ones. In this article, we are listing down the smartphones that were searched most of the time last month on Flipkart.
The list includes a whole bunch of smartphones from various brands including Realme, Apple, Xiaomi, and Infinix. The devices such as the Realme 5, Redmi 5a 4G, and the Infinix Hot 8 have been the most searched devices in the budget segment whereas, the Apple iPhone 11 series was most searched in the premium smartphone segment. Let's have a look at the entire list of most searched smartphones on Flipkart last month:
Realme X2
MRP: Rs. 17,499
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to ColorOS 7.0 based on Android 10
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC fast charging
Realme 5
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Infinix Hot 8
MRP: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Depth Sensor, VGA Low light Sensor
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
iPhone 11
MRP: Rs. 64,900
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera
- 12MP front camera
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
iPhone 11 Pro
MRP: Rs. 99,900
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
iPhone 11 Pro Max
MRP: Rs. 1,09,900
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Wireless Charging
iPhone X
MRP: Rs. 59,999
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Li - Po 2716 mAh Battery
iPhone 8
MRP: Rs. 36,999
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
iPhone 7
MRP: Rs. 28,999
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
iPhone 6
MRP: Rs. 24,490
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display
- A8 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture
- 8MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- LTE Support
