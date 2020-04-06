These Smartphones Were Most Searched On Flipkart Last Month

And we have been going through tough times where the coronavirus outbreak has created a pandemic situation all around the globe. This life-threatening virus outbreak has confined the majority of us within our boundaries making it hard to go out and shop.

But Flipkart and other platforms have been helping us get our products delivered including smartphones and other gadgets. Besides, the e-commerce website is also being used by the consumers looking for new smartphones which indirectly gives us an idea about the trending ones. In this article, we are listing down the smartphones that were searched most of the time last month on Flipkart.

The list includes a whole bunch of smartphones from various brands including Realme, Apple, Xiaomi, and Infinix. The devices such as the Realme 5, Redmi 5a 4G, and the Infinix Hot 8 have been the most searched devices in the budget segment whereas, the Apple iPhone 11 series was most searched in the premium smartphone segment. Let's have a look at the entire list of most searched smartphones on Flipkart last month:

Realme X2

MRP: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to ColorOS 7.0 based on Android 10

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC fast charging

Realme 5

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Infinix Hot 8

MRP: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs



6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0

13MP rear camera + 2MP Depth Sensor, VGA Low light Sensor

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

iPhone 11

MRP: Rs. 64,900

Key Specs



6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 13

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera

12MP front camera

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

iPhone 11 Pro

MRP: Rs. 99,900

Key Specs

5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

iPhone 11 Pro Max

MRP: Rs. 1,09,900

Key Specs



6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Wireless Charging

iPhone X

MRP: Rs. 59,999

Key Specs



5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Li - Po 2716 mAh Battery

iPhone 8

MRP: Rs. 36,999

Key Specs



4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

iPhone 7

MRP: Rs. 28,999

Key Specs



4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

iPhone 6

MRP: Rs. 24,490

Key Specs

