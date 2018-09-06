Moto G6 Plus top features: Dual camera setup, 6 GB RAM, fast charging and more

Related Articles
Motorola is all set to launch the most powerful Moto G series smartphone in India on the 10th of September, where the company will be launching the Moto G6 Plus, which was initially launched in China a few months before.
The company has started to tease the launch of the Moto G6 Plus in India and has posted a GIF on Twitter, which highlights the top features of the Moto G6 Plus. As the smartphone has already available in the international market, the specifications of the smartphone are already out. So, here are the top features of the Moto G6 Plus.
Selective Black and White
Selective black and white is a camera-centric feature, where a user will be able to keep a subject in color and will be able to change the color of the background to black and white to highlight the subject.
Landmark recognition
Landmark recognition is again a camera-centric feature, where the camera will be able to identify different monuments and give more insights on the same.
Portrait mode
Portrait mode is again a camera feature, where the subject will be in highlight, and the background will blur to create a highlighted photo. The Moto G6 Plus will have a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth sensor.
Face unlock
The Moto G6 Plus also supports Face unlock, which is being achieved using the front-facing camera of the smartphone (8 MP).
Max Vision display
The Moto G6 Plus also has a modern 18:9 aspect ratio display (Max Vision) with minimal bezels on all four sides of the smartphone with a higher screen to body ratio. The smartphone has a 5.9-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080p.
Turbo power charging
The Moto G6 Plus also supports Turbo Power Charging via USB type C port. The device has a 3200 mAh Li-ion (non-user replaceable battery).
Low light photography
The G6 Plus moniker is also a low-light photography ready smartphone, as the primary 12 MP sensor on the smartphone comes with an f/1.7 aperture.
6 GB RAM
The Moto G6 Plus also comes with 6 GB RAM. The smartphone will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Octa-core chipset with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for storage expansion.
Dual camera setup
The smartphone will have a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor, which will help the primary camera to capture photos with bokeh effect.
Google Lens
The smartphone also supports Google Lens out of the box, which can be used to find information on different products.
Spot color
With this feature, one can spot a specific color using the camera application, which is also available on most of the modern Motorola smartphones.
Conclusion
These are some of the top features of the Moto G6 Plus. As we get near the launch date, we will be able to get more insight on the upcoming product from Lenovo's sub smartphone brand.