ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Moto G6 Plus top features: Dual camera setup, 6 GB RAM, fast charging and more

Moto G6 PLus is expected to launch in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC

By:

Related Articles

    Motorola is all set to launch the most powerful Moto G series smartphone in India on the 10th of September, where the company will be launching the Moto G6 Plus, which was initially launched in China a few months before.

    Moto G6 Plus top features: Dual camera setup, 6 GB RAM, fast charging

    The company has started to tease the launch of the Moto G6 Plus in India and has posted a GIF on Twitter, which highlights the top features of the Moto G6 Plus. As the smartphone has already available in the international market, the specifications of the smartphone are already out. So, here are the top features of the Moto G6 Plus.

    Selective Black and White

    Selective black and white is a camera-centric feature, where a user will be able to keep a subject in color and will be able to change the color of the background to black and white to highlight the subject.

    Landmark recognition

    Landmark recognition is again a camera-centric feature, where the camera will be able to identify different monuments and give more insights on the same.

    Portrait mode

    Portrait mode is again a camera feature, where the subject will be in highlight, and the background will blur to create a highlighted photo. The Moto G6 Plus will have a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth sensor.

    Face unlock

    The Moto G6 Plus also supports Face unlock, which is being achieved using the front-facing camera of the smartphone (8 MP).

    Max Vision display

    The Moto G6 Plus also has a modern 18:9 aspect ratio display (Max Vision) with minimal bezels on all four sides of the smartphone with a higher screen to body ratio. The smartphone has a 5.9-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080p.

    Turbo power charging

    The Moto G6 Plus also supports Turbo Power Charging via USB type C port. The device has a 3200 mAh Li-ion (non-user replaceable battery).

    Low light photography

    The G6 Plus moniker is also a low-light photography ready smartphone, as the primary 12 MP sensor on the smartphone comes with an f/1.7 aperture.

    6 GB RAM

    The Moto G6 Plus also comes with 6 GB RAM. The smartphone will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Octa-core chipset with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for storage expansion.

    Dual camera setup

    The smartphone will have a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor, which will help the primary camera to capture photos with bokeh effect.

    Google Lens

    The smartphone also supports Google Lens out of the box, which can be used to find information on different products.

    Spot color

    With this feature, one can spot a specific color using the camera application, which is also available on most of the modern Motorola smartphones.

    Conclusion

    These are some of the top features of the Moto G6 Plus. As we get near the launch date, we will be able to get more insight on the upcoming product from Lenovo's sub smartphone brand.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 15:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue