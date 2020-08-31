Motorola G9 Vs Other 48MP Camera Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000

For instance, there is the Samsung Galaxy M21, which also features a 48MP primary camera and a large 6,020 mAh battery. The battery of the Galaxy M21 surely outdoes the Moto G9 in terms of a smartphone under Rs. 15,000. One can also compare the Samsung Galaxy M30s and the Galaxy A21s with the Moto G9 for a 48MP camera budget smartphone.

Apart from Samsung, other brands like Xiaomi offer tough competition to Moto G9. The Redmi Note 9 and Poco M2 Pro are two classic examples of a 48MP camera setup in a budget smartphone. In fact, the Poco M2 Pro is reviewed to take some really good photos in daylight, which can outdo the performance of the Moto G9.

Other devices like the Realme Narzo 10, Realme 6i, and the Realme 5s also feature a 48MP primary camera. These budgets phone are also available under Rs. 15,000. With 48MP primary camera, these Realme smartphones are believed to capture some stunning photos. The Vivo U20 is also another example of a 48MP camera budget smartphone under Rs. 15,000 like the Moto G9.

Adding to the list of comparative phones is the Oppo F11 Pro and the Oppo A9. One can also check out the Infinix S5 Pro and the Infinix Hot 9 Pro as these are also 48MP camera smartphones with a budget price tag of less than Rs. 15,000. While Moto G9 is a good phone, there are equally competent smartphones in the market.

Realme Narzo 10

MRP: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M21

MRP: Rs. 15,446

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

MRP: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera with f/2.25 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs



6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme 6i

MRP: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

OPPO F11 Pro

MRP: Rs. 16,890

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Vivo U20

MRP: Rs. 10,900

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable up to 256GB with micoSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Infinix S5 Pro

MRP: Rs. 11,499

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2220 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with XOS 6.0

48MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M30s

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

