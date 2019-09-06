Nokia 7.2 Triple Camera Technology Explained: 48MP Goodness With Zeiss Optics Power Features oi-Vivek

Nokia was once the king of camera-centric smartphones. In fact, Nokia was the first smartphone brand to launch the Nokia 808 PureView with a 41MP camera back in 2012. The race for launching the higher resolution camera has taken a new turn in 2019, where companies have started to tease phones with 108MP camera.

At IFA 2019, HMD Global took the wraps off its Nokia 7.2 -- the first smartphone from the company with a 48MP camera. Let us learn more about the camera tech on the latest device.

Triple Camera Setup

The company has already launched a Penta-camera smartphone - the Nokia 8 PureView, so, it should be easy for the company to design a triple camera setup. The Nokia 7.2 has a 48MP 1/2-inch primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5MP depth sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The primary camera setup uses Zeiss optics to further enhance the image quality.

As of now, there is no information on the 48MP camera sensor supplier (both Sony and Samsung have 48MP cameras). The primary camera uses pixel-binning technology in low-lighting conditions to capture images in 12MP by merging four pixels into one.

For the videos, the primary camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, whereas, the selfie camera's video recording capability is capped at 1080p at 30fps.

The 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens comes with an 118-degree viewing angle. Lastly, there is a 5MP depth sensor, which helps the primary camera to capture images with bokeh effect or varied depth of field.

For selfies, the phone opts for a high-resolution 20MP sensor, with support for pixel-binning technology, which takes 5MP selfies. The phone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ resolution display with support for HDR. The display also helps the camera to showcase the videos and images in their true sense.

Our Opinion On The Triple Camera Setup On The Nokia 7.2

We have seen a lot of smartphones in the market with the similar triple camera setup. What differentiates the Nokia 7.2 with the competition is the Zeiss optics. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about this camera tech in the coming days, where will be putting the device under a series of tests.

