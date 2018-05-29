ENGLISH

Oneplus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Sale in Amazon: Threat to other smartphones

Smartphones those might face the heat due to the sale of the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers limited edition model.

By:

    OnePlus 6 was unveiled in the middle of May in three variants. The regular devices come in two variants with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. The third one is the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition, which has 8GB RAM and a whopping 256GB storage capacity.

    Oneplus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Sale in Amazon

    This limited edition model of the flagship killer is priced high at Rs. 44,999. Today, the Avengers edition will go on sale for the first time in the country via Amazon India.

    There are no major differences in the specifications as compared to the vanilla variant of the smartphone except for the bump in storage. All the noticeable differences are cosmetic. The device features a gold Alert Slider, an Avengers theme, a random Avengers badge, etc.

    Given that the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers limited edition model will go on sale today at 12 PM, we have come up with a list of rivals of this device. Take a look at them from below.

    Honor 10

    Best Price of Honor 10
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP (RGB) primary camera with LED flash
    • secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    Nokia 8 Sirocco

    Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB DDR4X RAM
    • 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging

    Sony Xperia XZ1

    Best Price of Sony Xperia XZ1
    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
    • 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging

    Huawei P20 Pro

    Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB internal storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX576 sensor, f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    iPhone X

    Best Price of iPhone X
    Key Specs

    • 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch
    • Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
    • 64GB and 256GB storage options
    • iOS 11
    • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
    • 7MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

    Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

    Best Price of Galaxy S9 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Iris Scanner
    • Fingerprint
    • 3500 MAh Battery

    Google Pixel 2 XL

    Best Price of Google Pixel 2 XL
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3520mAh battery with fast charging

    HTC U11 Plus

    Best Price of HTC U11 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I
    • Nano SIM
    • 12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3930mAh built-in battery with QuickCharge 3.0

    Samsung Galaxy Note 8

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 8
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
    • Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
    • 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    Apple iPhone 8 Plus

    Best Price of iPhone 8 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • Water And Dust Resistance

