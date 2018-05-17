OnePlus 6 vs Apple iPhone X vs Samsung Galaxy S9+: The real flagship war

OnePlus 6 vs Apple iPhone X vs Samsung S9+

Here we have come up with a comparison between the OnePlus 6, Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9+. In the quick comparison, you can get to know how this smartphone will fare against the competition from the others in the market.

Design

OnePlus 6 comes with an all-glass design and features a notch at the top of the screen. There are horizontal lines at the top and bottom edges of the rear cover as seen on the previous smartphones from OnePlus. The two rear cameras are positioned vertically with the LED flash below the module. The fingerprint sensor at the rear is capsule-shaped.

The Apple iPhone X also features glass at the front and rear and is touted to be the most durable glass ever seen on iPhones. There appear to be stainless steel metal frames. The device is stylish and popularized the notch design. There are dual rear cameras at the top left corner. The iPhone X misses out on the Touch ID as it comes with the Face ID feature.

Talking about the Galaxy S9+, this smartphone also features a glass design with dual curved edges at its rear. The Infinity Display dominates the front but the differentiating aspect is that there is no notch. This one also has a dual-camera setup at the rear with a fingerprint sensor.

Display

The OnePlus 6 makes use of a 6.28-inch Full Optic display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The device features a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection at its front and rear. The iPhone X flaunts a 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina HD display. It has a resolution of 2436 x 1125 pixels. The Galaxy S9+ boasts of a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

Processor and Storage

The OnePlus 6 is powered by the most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage space. The other Android flagship - the Galaxy S9+ comes with the Exynos 9810 SoC in India and is available in 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage options. The Apple iPhone X is powered by the company's A11 Bionic chip with M11 motion co-processor and neural engine. The smartphone comes with 3GB RAM and 64GB/256GB storage space.

Camera

OnePlus 6 flaunts a 16MP+20MP dual-camera module at its rear with dual-LED flash. Though we have seen such a camera on the OnePlus 5T, this one has major improvements. It has OIS and EIS features and an aperture of f/1.7. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with EIS, portrait mode and more. The smartphone has features such as Super slow-motion videos of 720p at 480fps.

The Galaxy S9+ with a 12MP dual-camera setup and dual-aperture helps users click better shots as it can adjust to the light conditions automatically. There is AR Emoji stickers feature and support Super slow-mo videos at 960fps. There is an 8MP selfie camera with f/1.7 aperture.

The dual-camera module on iPhone X comprises of dual 12MP wide-angle and telephoto sensors with support for Quad-LED true tone flash, dual OIS, portrait lighting, portrait mode and more. There is f/1.8 aperture and f/2.4 aperture respectively. The front camera is a 7MP sensor with Animoji feature, retina flash, portrait lighting and portrait mode. The Face ID technology uses the TrueDepth camera at the front inside the notch.

Software

OnePlus 6 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS 5.1 out of the box. The company has already confirmed that the device will get the Android P beta update soon. The Galaxy S9+ runs Android 8.0 Oreo and comes with Samsung Experience 9 UI. The device is yet to receive an update to the latest iteration of the OS. The iPhone X runs iOS 11.3, the latest iteration of the platform.

Battery

OnePlus makes use of a 3300mAh battery with the company's Dash Charge fast-charging technology. The Galaxy S9+ uses a 3500mAh battery also with wireless charging and fast charging. The iPhone X has a 2716mAh battery with wireless charging support.

Connectivity

All these smartphones come with VoLTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and other common aspects. While the Android phones have dual-SIM support, the iPhone X supports only a single SIM card. Also, OnePlus 6 and Galaxy S9+ have OTG support that is missed out by the Apple phone.

Verdict

All these flagship smartphones have many similar features. There are large displays with enough pixels to offer more details. There is a glass build, an attractive design, sufficient storage capacity, good camera capabilities and more. The real differentiating aspect is the pricing. The OnePlus 6 is expected to be priced around Rs. 35,999. On the other hand, the Galaxy S9+ is priced starting from Rs. 64,900 and the iPhone X is priced from Rs. 89,000 making it the most expensive one.

We already know that the Galaxy S9+ and Apple iPhone X are impressive performers. We can get to know about the performance of the OnePlus 6 only after our review. We expect that it will not fall short in terms of performance.