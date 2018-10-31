Oneplus 6T vs other high-end smartphones available right now

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Xiaomi's highly anticipated device titled "Xiaomi Mi Mix 3" has been launched in India. The smartphone is making a rave in terms of refined features. The handset easily overshadows its competitors by acquiring finer camera configuration.
It packs a dual 12 MP camera setup (wide angle + telephoto lens) that offers 960fps super-slow-motion video recording, 4K video recording @ 60fps, and enhanced low-light photography. Its selfie too works greatly with a 24 MP main sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. However, if your search is about a high-end device then you can look for others as well. Falling under a price range of Rs. 40,000, these handsets are excellent choices as alternatives.
Besides camera the Mi Mix 3 offers couple of other interesting features. It sports a 6.39-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired by 6/8/10 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage sans the micro SD card slot.
While you also have the Oppo Find X. The device is all about two things. Its pop up cameras and its screen. In fact, 93.8% of the front of the Find X is screen- meaning that the bezels are completely gone from three sides, with the 'chin' at the base of the screen. Besides, the unit also comes with plenty of power that lets the show to last longer. With other standard generic features, the handset can be grabbed for.
There are other phones which you can check in the form of our list below.
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Best Price of Rs 83,000
Best Price of Rs 71,000
Key Specs
- Pixel 3 - 5.5-inch (1080 x 2160 pixels) FHD+ OLED 18:9 display, 443 PPI, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Pixel 3 XL - 6.3-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 18.5:9 display, 523 PPI, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12.2MP rear camera
- 8MP auto focus front camera and secondary 8MP fixed focus camera
- Active Edge
- Water and dust Resistant (IP68)
- Stereo front-firing speakers, 3 microphones
- 4G VoLTE
- Pixel 3 - 2915 mAh (Pixel 3) / 3
LG G7 Plus ThinQ
Best Price of LG G7 Plus ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
Apple iPhone XR
Best Price of Apple iPhone XR
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OPPO Find X
Best Price of OPPO Find X
Key Specs
- 6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging
Sony Xperia XZ2
Best Price of Sony Xperia XZ2
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3180mAh Battery
Blackberry KEY2
Best Price of Rs Blackberry KEY2
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- 4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3360mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Asus Zenfone 5Z 256GB
Best Price of Asus Zenfone 5Z
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Vivo NEX
Best Price of Vivo NEX
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU (NEX S) / Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU (NEX A)
- 8GB with 256GB / 128GB storage (NEX S)
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage (NEX A)
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor (NEX S) / rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Huawei P20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 128GB
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
HTC U11 Plus
Best Price of HTC U11 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3930mAh built-in battery
Apple iPhone XS
Best Price of Apple iPhone XS
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji