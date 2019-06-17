OnePlus 7 Camera Modes – How To Capture 48MP Photos, Night Shots And More Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus launched two of its flagship smartphones simultaneously for the first time ever. Well, the company took the wraps off the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro smartphones in May. And, both these devices are available for purchase. Among the many notable differences between these two models is the camera specification.

Well, the OnePlus 7 comes with dual cameras while the Pro variant has triple cameras. The standard variant has a waterdrop notch at the top center for the selfie camera while the OnePlus 7 Pro has a pop-up selfie camera, which leaves it with a curved display and impressive screen space. But the camera modes and settings are almost the same. Here, we have come up with a few OnePlus camera tips and tricks for you to try out.

Easy Access To All Camera Modes

Firstly, it is important to have all the camera modes accessible at any given point in time. This lets you click any shot as required without digging into the camera settings. The OnePlus 7 camera modes include Pro mode, Nightscape mode, Portrait, Video, Time-lapse, Panorama and Slow-motion.

To get these on the main camera interface, all you need to do is go to Camera Settings → Customized modes. From here, you can choose the preferred modes to be added to the screen and also remove them by hitting the '-' symbol.

How To Shoot 48MP Photos

The OnePlus 7 uses dual cameras at the rear. Of these, the primary sensor is a 48MP one. The default output of the same is 12MP but it can capture 48MP shots with ample details. These images will be great when printed.

However, there is no direct way to switch to the 48MP mode. To enable the 48MP sensor, you need to enter the Pro mode and tap on the JPEG icon at the top and choose JPEG 48. That's it! Below is a camera sample captured using OnePlus 7 in both 12MP and 48MP resolutions.

Activate Google Lens

OnePlus smartphones started integrating Google Lens and all these devices come with support for this feature in the camera app. With this feature, the camera can recognize email addresses, phone numbers, barcodes and more. All you need to do is long press on the camera interface to activate Google Lens. This feature will be further enhanced with the Smart Content Detection option turned on.

Gets A New Night Mode

OnePlus 7 gets a new night mode with Nightscape 2.0. This mode captures night shots with minimal noise. However, to capture the best night shots, you need to ensure that the phone is held in a stable position.

There's Portrait Mode Too

As with any other smartphone, the OnePlus 7 also comes with a Portrait mode. This mode enables you to click portrait shots with a depth of field effect. You will get a green icon to show that you are focusing correctly. If it appears grey, then you need to adjust the distance a little more.

