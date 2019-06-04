ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus 7 Sale Starts Today Via Amazon - Affordable Flagship OnePlus With 48 MP Camera

    By
    |

    OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro on the May 14, and the Pro moniker went on sale just a few days after the announcement. Now, for the first time, the OnePlus 7 will be available in India on June 4, with a starting price of Rs. 32,999.

    Though the OnePlus 7 looks like OnePlus 6T doppelganger, the OnePlus 7 comes with the latest hardware and new camera setup. The base variant of the OnePlus 7 is less than the price of the OnePlus 6T (launch price), and the OnePlus 7 is for those, who want a premium looking flagship Android smartphone at an affordable price tag.

     

    The device will go on sale via Amazon @ 12:00 PM and the device will also be available via OnePlus stores across the country, where the base variant comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage for Rs. 32,999.

    Buy the OnePlus 7 here

    Offers on OnePlus 7

    • Up to Rs. 2000 cashback using SBI Credit and Debit Cards (also applicable on EMI plans)
    • Jio benifits worth Rs. 9300
    • Guarenteed 70% buyback plan

    OnePlus 7 specifications

    The OnePlus 7 comes with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass with a water-drop notch on top. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage.

    The device has a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera. On the front, the device has a 16 MP selfie camera, hidden well within the notch. The primary camera supports 4K video recording @60fps, whereas, the front-facing selfie camera does support 1080p video recording @30fps.

    A 3700 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for Dash Charge (20W) fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom Oxygen OS skin on top, which looks similar to stock Android.

    What do we think about OnePlus 7?

    The OnePlus 7 is a great flagship smartphone, especially with Rs.32,999 price tag. However, we cannot comment on the camera capability of the OnePlus 7, as the cameras on the OnePlus 7 Pro is not as great as the company claims. At Rs 32,999, the OnePlus 7 is definitely one of the well-refined flagship smartphone based on Android OS.

     

    Read More About: oneplus 7 oneplus news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 10:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue