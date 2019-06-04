OnePlus 7 Sale Starts Today Via Amazon - Affordable Flagship OnePlus With 48 MP Camera News oi-Vivek

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro on the May 14, and the Pro moniker went on sale just a few days after the announcement. Now, for the first time, the OnePlus 7 will be available in India on June 4, with a starting price of Rs. 32,999.

Though the OnePlus 7 looks like OnePlus 6T doppelganger, the OnePlus 7 comes with the latest hardware and new camera setup. The base variant of the OnePlus 7 is less than the price of the OnePlus 6T (launch price), and the OnePlus 7 is for those, who want a premium looking flagship Android smartphone at an affordable price tag.

The device will go on sale via Amazon @ 12:00 PM and the device will also be available via OnePlus stores across the country, where the base variant comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage for Rs. 32,999.

Buy the OnePlus 7 here

Offers on OnePlus 7

Up to Rs. 2000 cashback using SBI Credit and Debit Cards (also applicable on EMI plans)

Jio benifits worth Rs. 9300

Guarenteed 70% buyback plan

OnePlus 7 specifications

The OnePlus 7 comes with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass with a water-drop notch on top. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage.

The device has a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera. On the front, the device has a 16 MP selfie camera, hidden well within the notch. The primary camera supports 4K video recording @60fps, whereas, the front-facing selfie camera does support 1080p video recording @30fps.

A 3700 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for Dash Charge (20W) fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom Oxygen OS skin on top, which looks similar to stock Android.

What do we think about OnePlus 7?

The OnePlus 7 is a great flagship smartphone, especially with Rs.32,999 price tag. However, we cannot comment on the camera capability of the OnePlus 7, as the cameras on the OnePlus 7 Pro is not as great as the company claims. At Rs 32,999, the OnePlus 7 is definitely one of the well-refined flagship smartphone based on Android OS.