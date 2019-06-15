OnePlus 7 Vs OnePlus 7 Pro – Which One Should You Buy? Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

For the first time, OnePlus announced the launch of two flagship smartphones at the same time in May. Well, the company launched both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro at an event last month. Both these smartphones are successors to the OnePlus 6T launched back in October last year and have some similarities.

When it comes to these two new OnePlus smartphones, the 7 Pro is an advanced variant with highlights including an improved display of 90Hz refresh rate and a pop-up selfie camera module among others. However, there is a price difference of nearly Rs. 15,000 between these phones.

If you want to upgrade to one of these new OnePlus smartphones and confused which one to opt for, then here we have come up with a comparison between the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Give it a read from below.

Design

Both the OnePlus smartphones have a similar premium design. These phones are made using metal and glass that we have seen on the previous models from the company. These are OLED panels with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

While the OnePlus 7 resembles the 6T in terms of looks with a waterdrop notch and dual cameras at the rear, the 7 Pro has a pop-up selfie camera that leaves the phone devoid of any notch. As a result, there is an all-screen front with elegant curved edges and an attractive look. Undoubtedly, the 7 Pro is heavier and bigger than the standard variant. Otherwise, both devices are protected by 3D Gorilla Glass back.

While both look premium, the 7 Pro with a pop-up camera has a nice curved display, which gives a nice look to the device. But you need to compromise on the lightweight feel.

Display

OnePlus 7 has a 6.41-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

In terms of comparison, the OnePlus 7 Pro flaunts a larger 6.67-inch curved OLED display with a QHD+ resolution with 3120x1440 pixels. The aspect ratio is similar to that on the standard variant but there is support for HDR10+. While the OnePlus 7 has 60Hz refresh rate, the improved screen on the 7 Pro offers 90Hz refresh rate for a smoother performance.

So, if you are a gaming enthusiast, especially graphic intense ones, then you should opt for the 7 Pro as the faster refresh rate and curved display will give a great user experience.

Processor And Storage

As these are flagship smartphones from the company, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC operating under their hood. The OnePlus 7 has been launched in two storage variants - 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. On the other hand, the OnePlus 7 Pro comes in three storage options - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM respectively.

Camera

The OnePlus 7 Pro has an upper hand in terms of camera. The device has triple cameras at the rear with is a primary 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with an aperture of f/1.6, OIS and EIS support. The secondary sensor is an 8MP telephoto lens with an aperture of f/2.4, OIS and 3x lossless zoom. The third sensor is a 16MP 117-degree ultra wide-angle lens with an aperture of f/2.2. The device has scored 111 points in DxO camera benchmark. The selfie camera is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor housed in a pop-up mechanism and has f/2.0 aperture.

When it comes to the OnePlus 7, there is a dual-camera module at the rear. The device has a primary 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS, EIS, f/1.6 aperture and a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture at the rear. The selfie camera is identical to the one on the 7 Pro but it is housed within the notch. Of course, with a third camera sensor, the OnePlus 7 Pro is a better option but this comes at the extra pricing.

OS

Both the smartphones from OnePlus run Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS 9.5. The custom skin will offer the necessary customizations for users and include useful apps such as OnePlus Launcher, OnePlus Switch and more. Also, there are features such as Fnatic mode and Zen Mode in both these phones.

Battery

The OnePlus 7 gets the power from a 3700mAh battery with fast charging (5V/4A) support. On the other hand, the upgraded OnePlus 7 Pro is fueled by a 4000mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30 Fast Charging (5V/6A). This tech can charge the device from 0% to 50% in just 20 minutes.

Price

The OnePlus 7 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM variants are priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs. 37,999 respectively. On the other hand, the OnePlus 7 Pro with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM are priced at Rs. 48,999, Rs. 52,999 and Rs. 57,999 respectively.

Verdict

OnePlus 7 Pro is undoubtedly a more advanced and exciting offering among the two. It comes with a much-improved display, a fancy pop-up front camera, triple rear cameras and support for Warp Charge fast charging technology. However, the OnePlus 7 is no meager performance as it also uses a fair share of hardware as the 7 Pro though it misses out on some aspects.

Talking about which one you should buy, it merely depends on the pricing you are ready to spend on the smartphone. The OnePlus 7 is a value for money flagship smartphone as the previous offerings from the company. And, the 7 Pro is an expensive model that takes the company to the premium price category.