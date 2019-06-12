OnePlus 7 OxygenOS 9.5.5 Update India – Improves Camera Performance And Adds May Security Patch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus 7, the premium offering by the Chinese brand was launched last month and received an update within weeks of its launch. The smartphone received an OxygenOS update last week just a few days after its first sale. The company has now released a new OxygenOS build for the device which comes with some more improvements.

OnePlus 7 OxygenOS 9.5.5 Update In India:

The firmware for the OnePlus 7 released last week was OxygenOS 9.5.4; the latest update carries a firmware build OxygenOS 9.5.5.GM57AA. The update is rolling out to the OnePlus 7 units in India with model number GM1901.

It is being pushed out as an OTA like the previous firmware. The update is smaller in size and weighs just 125MB in size. A notification for the update should be available on the respective units soon. Alternatively, you can also check it manually in the Settings menu.

OnePlus 7 OxygenOS 9.5.5 Update Changelog:

The OnePlus 7 had been updated to the April 2019 security patch with the last update. The latest one brings the May 2019 Android security patch. This makes the device more secure for external threats. It also fixes some general bugs and issues and brings some camera enhancements in the mix.

The OxygenOS firmware improves the Nightscape mode and now the images captured in challenging light situations will be brighter with more clarity. The camera will be more stable and have improved accuracy following the update. The color produced by the camera will also be enhanced. The previous update for the device fixed the display flicker issue at lower brightness levels.

What Do We Think Of the OnePlus 7?

OnePlus is known for its premium smartphones with high-end internals for a reasonable price tag. The OnePlus 7 lineup is no different. The OnePlus 7 runs on a flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset by Qualcomm and is available with 6GB RAM and 128GGB storage configuration.

The device features a 48MP (f/1.6)+ 5MP dual-cameras at the rear for imaging and a 16MP selfie snapper. The display is also high-resolution measuring 6.4-inches with a waterdrop notch on top. The device is powered by a 3,700mAh battery with Quick charge support.

All these top-of-the-line hardware with a starting price tag of Rs. 32,999 makes the OnePlus 7 a sweet deal in its price range. If you want a more powerful camera setup, you can also go for the OnePlus 7 Pro which comes with a triple-lens setup and a pop-up selfie camera.