OnePlus 7 First Update – Oxygen OS 9.5.4 Brings April Security Patch And More News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus announced its flagship OnePlus 7 series last month in India. The latest lineup by the company comprises of the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones.

The company adopted the trend of emerging selfie camera setup with the OnePlus 7 Pro. Within weeks of its launch, the OnePlus 7 Pro received its first firmware update. Now, it's the OnePlus 7 which has received a new firmware update.

OnePlus 7 new OxygenOS Firmware Update:

OnePlus has started dishing out an OxygenOS update to the OnePlus 7 as an OTA. The update comes with a firmware build number Oxygen OS 9.5.4.GM57AA. The update weighs a total of 223MB in size. As the update has been released just after the first sale, the units will get the firmware soon after boot up.

The changelog includes the latest Android security patch, i.e, April 2019 Android security patch. The update also brings a fix for display flicker issue at lower brightness levels. This feature can be accessed from the 'Utilities' sections in the Settings app. The update also improves the fingerprint scanner and enhances the scrolling experience. Other than this, it fixes some general bugs and issues to improve the overall user experience.

OnePlus 7 Specifications and Features:

The OnePlus 7 features a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display which has a 19:5:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display comes with a waterdop notch on top for the selfie camera. For imaging, the smartphone spots a dual lens setup at the rear with a 48MP (f/1.6) primary sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. The waterdrop notch houses a 16MP selfie snapper.

The processor, under the hood, is a Snapdragon 855 chipset with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The onboard memory is non-expandable. The device ships with Android Pie OS with Oxygen OS UI. Backing up the unit is a 3,700mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery with fast charge support.

Our thoughts on the OnePlus 7:

The OnePlus has been the highlight flagship launch of the year 2019. The smartphone offers top-of-the-line features for a reasonable price tag of Rs 32,999. With the company releasing firmware updates within weeks of its official launch will allow for a enhanced user experience. If you are looking for s premium smartphone with some high-end hardware, then OnePlus 7 is one of the best options available in the market.