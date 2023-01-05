OnePlus Nord 2T Vs Nothing Phone 1: Design, Display, Features Compared Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

The Nothing Phone 1 launched in July 2022 and has essentially rewritten the smartphone design philosophy. The OnePlus Nord 2T, however, sticks to the tried and tested approach of smartphone design and manufacturing. Let's compare their specifications, features, and prices to see which OnePlus smartphone could be a better choice.

OnePlus Nord 2T Vs Nothing Phone 1: Display

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 1080p screen has the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Nothing Phone 1 has a slightly larger 6.55-inch 10-bit OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution. The 1080p screen has a higher 120Hz refresh rate and gets HDR10+ support.

OnePlus Nord 2T Vs Nothing Phone 1: Performance

The OnePlus Nord 2T packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, which is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This chipset is considered to be better than the Snapdragon SoC powering the Nothing Phone 1.

The Nothing Phone 1 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, built on the 6nm fabrication process. Even the Nothing smartphone has a single 8GB + 128GB variant.

OnePlus Nord 2T Vs Nothing Phone 1: Cameras

The OnePlus Nord 2T features a similar triple rear camera, which comprises a 50 MP wide-angle lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. The smartphone packs a 32MP front-facing camera.

The Nothing Phone 1 has a dual camera setup featuring a 50MP primary shooter with OIS and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. It has a comparatively smaller 16MP front-facing camera.

OnePlus Nord 2T Vs Nothing Phone 1: Battery

Nothing Phone 1 is powered by a 4500mAh battery. The phone supports 15W Qi wireless charging, and up to 33W fast charging tech as well. The company does not bundle a charger with the retail package of the smartphone.

The OnePlus Nord 2T does not have wireless charging. Although the smartphone packs a 4500mAh battery, it supports 80W Super Warp charging. OnePlus does include a charger in the retail box of the OnePlus Nord 2T.

OnePlus Nord 2T Vs Nothing Phone 1: Which One To Buy?

The Nothing Phone 1 is undoubtedly one of the most interesting Android smartphones. The "transparent" back has a unique "Glyph" interface driven by powerful LEDs. Multiple, customizable glyphs can offer visual indicators about notifications and battery levels, and charging status as well.

The appeal of the Nothing Phone 1 diminishes when raw performance, specifications, and hardware are compared with the OnePlus Nord 2T. The OnePlus smartphone beats the Nothing Phone 1 in nearly every aspect that matters to a smartphone user. Hence, buyers who prioritize performance should consider the OnePlus Nord 2T, while those who prefer design and looks, should go for the Nothing Phone 1.

