OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Stress Test: Can It Sustain Peak Performance?
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is the company's most affordable 5G smartphone, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The device comes with a 6.59-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. We have seen the use of the Snapdragon 695 SoC on smartphones like the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.
The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G throttled down to 69 percent of its peak performance after stressing the CPU for 60 minutes. How does the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G fair against the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? Can it sustain the peak load/performance? Here are our findings from the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G's stress test.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Stress Test Results
We ran the CPU Throttling Test app with 20 threads for 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes, and 60 minutes. In the first stress test of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, the performance of the device throttled down to 93 percent of the peak performance. Similarly, in the second stress test run, which lasted for 30 minutes, the peak performance was throttled down to 90.
When we stress tested the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite for the third time, which lasted for 45 minutes, the peak performance of the smartphone was throttled down to 92 percent. Lastly, when we stress-tested the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G for 60 minutes, the peak performance of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite throttled down to 95 percent.
As per these numbers, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is the most stable smartphone that I have tested so far. No phone has maintained more than 90 percent of peak sustained performance while running the CPU Throttling Test app, and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is the first smartphone to achieve this feat.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Real World Performance
I have played COD: Mobile on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G for around 40 minutes with very high graphics settings and very high frame rate settings. For the entire gaming session, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G offered a solid frame rate of 59/60 without any frame drops while playing the game. The smartphone did get a bit hot after around 10 minutes of gaming. However, it was nothing alarming.
If you are looking for a mid-tier gaming smartphone with a bloatware-free Android experience, then the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is an excellent choice at around Rs. 20,000 price range with an excellent cooling solution, ensuring sustained peak performance.
