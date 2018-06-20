Oppo Find X vs Vivo X21 vs Vivo NEX S: The ultimate flagship rivalry

Design

Find X features a premium design with 3D curved glass at its front and back and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone comes with a sliding design, which will reveal the selfie camera and the dual rear cameras when the camera app is opened. This way, the company has managed to achieve a high screen-to-body ratio of 93.8% and a truly bezel-less design. The smartphone does not have a physical or in-display fingerprint sensor but comes with the Face Unlock feature with a bunch of sensors.

The Vivo X21 features a full-screen design with thin bezels. There is a notch on top of the display and the smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Even the NEX S has an in-display fingerprint sensor but it is touted to be the third-generation technology that will make it smaller yet more powerful. However, this smartphone does not have a notch on top of the screen. The other notable aspect of the NEX S is the presence of a pop-up selfie camera, which will rise and hide when the camera app is open or close.

Display

Oppo Find X adorns a 6.4-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. 6.28-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The lower half of the display can be touched to unlock the device as it uses an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The Vivo NEX S bestows a 6.59-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2316 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.3:9.

Hardware

The Find X employs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC teamed up with 8GB RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the X21 uses a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Vivo NEX S is equipped with a Snapdragon 845 SoC and 8GB RAM just like the Find X. This smartphone comes with 128GB or 256GB of default memory capacity. Of these three phones, the Vivo NEX S does not have a microSD card slot while the other two support expandable storage.

Battery

The Oppo smartphone comes with a 3730mAh battery with support for VOOC flash charging. There is a special edition model called Automobili Lamborghini edition with Super VOOC flash charging. The Vivo X21 and NEX S have 3200mAh and 4000mAh batteries with support for flash charging.

Camera

Find X flaunts a dual-camera module at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 20MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The camera has AI capabilities such as portrait mode and screen recognition and AR stickers. The smartphone flaunts a 25MP selfie camera with AI beautification and 3D emojis.

Vivo X21 has a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is a 12MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 3D mapping and IR light.

The NEX S 12MP Dual PD rear camera with Sony IMX363 sensor, dual-tone LED flash, f/1.8 aperture and 4-axis OIS and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera supports AI features such as AI portrait shots and AI scene detection. Up front, there is an 8MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. This selfie camera will automatically rise and hide whenever you open and close the camera app.

Software

All these smartphones run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. While the Find X is topped with the ColorOS 5.1, the Vivo smartphones are topped with FunTouch OS 4.0. All these smartphones have standard connectivity aspects such as Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 4G VoLTE and more.

Verdict

Currently, the Vivo X21 is available in India for Rs. 35,990. It was reported that the Vivo NEX A will be launched in India in July but there is no word about the NEX S. The Oppo Find X is likely to be launched in India on July 12. Given that the Oppo phone is the most advanced and innovative one among the three models, we can expect it to be expensive. We are yet to see how well the Find X and NEX S will be priced in the country to know if these devices. But one thing we are sure is that the Oppo flagship is an innovative smartphone out there.