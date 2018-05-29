Vivo X21 India launch live update: specs, feature, and pricing

Vivo X21 is all set for the launch in India, and the launch event will kick start at 12:30 pm in Delhi. The smartphone was already launched in China back in March this year. In China, the smartphone was launched in two variants Vivo X21 and Vivo X21 UD. The UD variant represents the under-display fingerprint scanner. In India, the UD variant will be launched as Vivo X21.

Vivo X21 is also eligible for the Android P Beta (Developer Preview 2) update which was released by Google I/O earlier this month. While talking about the price, the smartphone was launch in China with the price point of CNY 3,598 (approx Rs 37,100) for the 128GB variant. So we can expect that the smartphone will be available in India between Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart.



Vivo X21 specifications

The Vivo X21 was launched in China with a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with an ultra-thin bezel and notch at the top. The lower half of the display can be touched to unlock the device as it uses the Synaptics in-screen fingerprint sensor. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

For imaging, there is a dual-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is a 12MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 3D mapping and IR light. The device comes with usual connectivity aspects such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and more. There is a 3200mAh battery powering the smartphone from within.

The live event will kick start soon, stay tuned with Gizbot for live updates.

12:35: The event kicked started with Nipun Marya - Head of Marketing Strategy - Vivo.

12:38: Vivo has 6 R&D centre with a focus on 5G technology and the Indian team is focusing on the India-centric feature.

12:40: Vivo focuses on "consumer focus' technologies.

12:43: In-Display fingerprint scanning technology with the launch of the Vivo X21, which will be a game changer in India. The best smartphone technology award, editors choice award for the Vivo X21.

12:49: Vivo Master Class- An initiative from Vivo to teach photography to blind people.

12:51: Paigham Danish - Product Manager is revealing the specs. Vivo X21 comes with 19:9 aspect ratio with 1.66mm bezels 90.30% screen to body ratio.

12:53: ViVo X21 sports a new generation super AMOLED display with automatic color management system with PC3 color spectrum. 3D glass design with a delicate curve of metal and glass design.

12:55: Vivo X21 is the first brand to integrate in-display fingerprint sensor more natural unlocking solution on a full view device.

12:57: The smartphone is Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage.

12:58: Hardware and software backed AI on the Vivo X21 AI in the camera will help low light photography. Both front and the rear camera comes with dual pixel technology

13:00: On the rear of the smartphone sport a 12MP with f/1.8 + 5MP depth sensor. The cameras are equipped with AI HDR.

13:02: The Vivo X21 will come with Vivo XE710 headphones in the retail package.