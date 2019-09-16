Just In
Paytm Mall Smart Savings Week Offers: Buy Smartphones With Attractive Cashback
Paytm Mall has come up with a scheme called the "Smart Savings Week". Under the new scheme, the users can avail up to Rs. 18,000 cashback on some smartphones. The sale has already started which will run till September 21. Some other offers provided by Paytm Mall are an additional 5% cashback on purchase through EMI option using ICICI bank credit card, exchange offers, zero-cost EMI options, and warranty services.
You can buy the enlisted Redmi K20 smartphone with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM (Carbon Black) variant at Rs. 22,750 with 1% off. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus with 12GB RAM/ 256GB ROM variant is available at Rs. 79,999 with 6% off.
On buying these smartphones, you can have some movie vouchers, mobile recharge vouchers, electricity bill payment options, extra cashback offers, and benefits worth Rs. 40,500. These offers can be availed on using given promo codes. And, out of these offers, you have to select only one at a time, while buying a device.
Redmi K20 (Paytm Cash Back:Rs 2,400)
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
Samsung Galaxy A50 (Paytm Cash Back Of Rs 1,075)
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor
- 4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 25MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery
Redmi Y3 (Paytm Cash Back: Rs 1,000)
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (Paytm Cash Back: Rs 6,000)
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
Redmi Y2 (Paytm Cash Back: Rs 800)
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Apple iPhone 7 (Paytm Cash Back: Rs 3,600)
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
Oppo F11 Pro (Paytm Cash Back: Rs 3,600)
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Apple iPhone XR (Paytm Cash Back: Rs 3,500)
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone XS (Paytm Cash Back: Rs 4,599)
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
Samsung Galaxy S10 (Paytm Cash Back: Rs 3,695)
