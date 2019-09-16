Paytm Mall Smart Savings Week Offers: Buy Smartphones With Attractive Cashback

You can buy the enlisted Redmi K20 smartphone with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM (Carbon Black) variant at Rs. 22,750 with 1% off. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus with 12GB RAM/ 256GB ROM variant is available at Rs. 79,999 with 6% off.

On buying these smartphones, you can have some movie vouchers, mobile recharge vouchers, electricity bill payment options, extra cashback offers, and benefits worth Rs. 40,500. These offers can be availed on using given promo codes. And, out of these offers, you have to select only one at a time, while buying a device.

Redmi K20 (Paytm Cash Back:Rs 2,400)

Buy This Offer On Paytm Mall

Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Key Specs

6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging

Samsung Galaxy A50 (Paytm Cash Back Of Rs 1,075)

Buy This Offer On Paytm Mall

Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs

6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

25MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery

Redmi Y3 (Paytm Cash Back: Rs 1,000)

Buy This Offer On Paytm Mall

Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Key Specs

6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (Paytm Cash Back: Rs 6,000)

Buy This Offer On Paytm Mall

Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Key Specs

6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging

Redmi Y2 (Paytm Cash Back: Rs 800)

Buy This Offer On Paytm Mall

Best Price Of Redmi Y2

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

Apple iPhone 7 (Paytm Cash Back: Rs 3,600)

Buy This Offer On Paytm Mall

Best Price Of Apple iPhone 7

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Oppo F11 Pro (Paytm Cash Back: Rs 3,600)

Buy This Offer On Paytm Mall

Best Price Of Oppo F11 Pro

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Apple iPhone XR (Paytm Cash Back: Rs 3,500)

Buy This Offer On Paytm Mall

Best Price Of Apple iPhone XR

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone XS (Paytm Cash Back: Rs 4,599)

Buy This Offer On Paytm Mall

Best Price Of Apple iPhone XS

Key Specs

5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Samsung Galaxy S10 (Paytm Cash Back: Rs 3,695)

Buy This Offer On Paytm Mall

Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Key Specs