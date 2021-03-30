Poco X3 Pro Launched Under Rs. 20,000; Can It Take On Samsung Galaxy F62, Realme Narzo 30 Pro? Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Poco X3 Pro comes as the latest smartphone in the sub-Rs. 20K segment. The mid-range smartphone packs several flagship features like a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 860 SoC, and so on. The large 5,160 mAh battery is coupled with LiquidCool Technology making it ideal for gamers. However, can the Poco X3 Pro really take on its competitors from Samsung, Realme, and Xiaomi?

To note, the Poco X3 Pro starts from Rs. 18,999, falling right within the Rs. 20K segment that is widely popular in India. For the asking price, you get several flagship-grade features. The Samsung Galaxy F62, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, and the Xiaomi Mi 10i to name a few such devices. Here are the top features compared among the smartphones, helping to determine if the Poco X3 Pro is really the best in its class.

Poco X3 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung introduced the new Galaxy F series, packing some of the latest features. The Samsung Galaxy F62 is slightly more expensive than the Poco X3 Pro, starting from Rs. 23,999. However, the Galaxy F62 offers an FHD+ SUPER AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display, a massive 7,000 mAh battery, and 5G support from the Exynos 9825 SoC. From the looks of it, the Poco X3 Pro falls short in nearly all these departments.

Poco X3 Pro Vs Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Next up is the Realme Narzo 30 Pro, which also packs several powerful features. The features on the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and the Poco X3 are very identical, except for the chipset used. The Narzo 30 Pro packs the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC which is capable of handling games and day-to-day usage. On the other hand, the Poco X3 Pro draws power from the SD 860 SoC, which is the revamped SD 855+ chipset. However, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro is significantly cheaper than the Poco X3 Pro, making it an attractive purchase.

Poco X3 Pro Vs Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi has several sub-brands under its wing, including Redmi. Poco too was under Xiaomi for years, before splitting apart. Yet, Poco relies on Xiaomi for its OS and other aspects. If you look at the Poco X3 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 10i, one might find several similarities - especially with the OS.

However, there are a few features that the Mi 10i offers that aren't available on any other smartphone in this segment. The impressive 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor for its camera is one example. There is also the HD+ display with a 120Hz adaptive sync refresh rate with HDR and HDR10+ support, making the Mi 10i more attractive.

Should You Buy Poco X3 Pro?

As noted, the sub-Rs. 20K segment is quite crowded in India. If one can stretch their budget for a couple of thousand bucks, one can find even better devices in the market. However, if you're particular about sticking to the budget, then the Poco X3 Pro surely makes a good choice to get. With 5G support, the device is future-proof. Plus, the efficient chipset, large battery, and immersive display make it a good device for all smartphone needs.

