    Realme 1st anniversary discounts on Realme C1, Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3 Pro and more

    By
    |

    Realme, one of the best emerging brand in India is gearing up for the celebration of its first anniversary in a grandiose way. During its 1st anniversary sale that will exist from May 2 to May 4, users can seek best offers across realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon and through its offline stores on all realme products and accessories.

    The sale involves 'Like Collection' that you can see on the brand's official website which offers INR 1 crore coupon fund. You will get INR 1 Super Deals Feast on realme.com(May 2 to May 4) on some of the best Realme phones and other electronic products. Additonal benefit is- all the desired offline customers looking for Realme wares, can seek lucky draw underwhich they can get a chance to win a Royal Enfield Bullet and other gifts.

    You are going to get flat INR 1000 off on some of the Realme devices. It is also very important to know Realme 3 Pro, the latest model from Realme will go on sale on Flipkart and realme.com. And the new model so-called, Realme 3 is also going to launch with 3GB+64GB at Rs. 9999.

    You can check some of the devices that will be available on the basis of flash sales for INR 1 Super Deals Feast.

    Realme C1 (Offer: Complete Mobile Protection (CMP) @ Rs 99)

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) built-in battery
    Realme 2 Pro (offer: Flat Rs 1000 price drop, new price INR 10990 (1 year extended Warranty))
     

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh built-in battery

    Realme 3 (Open Sale on May 2 - 4)

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
    • 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery

     

    Realme 3 Pro (Open Sale on 3rd May, 12PM (noon))

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

    Realme U1 (Offer: 1 year extended Warranty) Flat Rs 500 price drop 3 GB + 64 GB: INR 10499

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2
    • 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 2:00 [IST]
