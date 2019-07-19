Realme 3i Vs Other Pocket-Friendly Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Realme 3i was recently launched in the Indian market and will go on sale via Flipkart on July 23 at 12 PM. This budget phone offers you a high-end experience due to some features. The users can also look for a few other pocket-friendly smartphones from the list below.

Talking of the specs, the Realme 3i draws power from the MediaTeK Helio P60 SoC coupled with up to 4GB RAM. It flaunts a 6.2- inch HD+ LCD and has a 4,230 mAh battery. It also sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Some devices from the list come with even bigger RAM setup than the Realme 3i. These devices equally compete with 3i in terms of other features such as a powerful chipset, good camera setup, and more.

