ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme 3i Vs Other Pocket-Friendly Smartphones

    By
    |

    Realme 3i was recently launched in the Indian market and will go on sale via Flipkart on July 23 at 12 PM. This budget phone offers you a high-end experience due to some features. The users can also look for a few other pocket-friendly smartphones from the list below.

    Realme 3i Vs Other Pocket-Friendly Smartphones

     

    Talking of the specs, the Realme 3i draws power from the MediaTeK Helio P60 SoC coupled with up to 4GB RAM. It flaunts a 6.2- inch HD+ LCD and has a 4,230 mAh battery. It also sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

    Some devices from the list come with even bigger RAM setup than the Realme 3i. These devices equally compete with 3i in terms of other features such as a powerful chipset, good camera setup, and more.

    Infinix Hot 7

    Best Price of Infinix Hot 7
    Key Specs

    • 6.19-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18.75:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 with 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M20
     

    Samsung Galaxy M20

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M20
    Key Specs

    • 6.19-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18.75:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery

    Xiaomi Redmi 7

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 7
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-Inch HD+ 19:9 Display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor
    • 2/3GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IR Sensor
    • 4,000mAh Battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Y3

    Best Price of Redmi Y3
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-Inch HD+ 19:9 Display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IR Sensor
    • 4,000mAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy A10

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A10
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
    • 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Face Unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,400mAh battery

    LG W30

    Best Price of LG W30
    Key Specs

    • 6.26 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display
    • 2 GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • 12MP + 13MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With Flash
    • 16MP Front Facing Camera
    • AI Face Unlock
    • Fingerprint Scanner
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • 4,000mAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy M10

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M10
    Key Specs

    • 6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor
    • 2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 3,430 MAh Battery

    Infinix S4

    Best Price of Infinix S4
    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1300:1 contrast ratio
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery

    LG W10

    Best Price of LG W10
    Key Specs

    • 6.19-inch (1512 x 720 pixels) 18.9:9 HD+ Notch FullVision display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh (typical) built-in battery

    Infinix Hot 7 Pro

    Best Price of Infinix Hot 7 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.19-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18.75:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery

    Nokia 4.2

    Best Price of Nokia 4.2
    Key Specs

    • 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,000mAh built-in battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, July 19, 2019, 12:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 19, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue