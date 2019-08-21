Realme 5 Pro Vs Redmi Note 7 Pro – Which Mid-Range Phone Wins The Race? Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The entry-level and mid-range segments in the Indian smartphone arena are dominated by Chinese brands including Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, etc. These companies are bringing offerings with the best possible specifications and features to make them compete against the likes of other brands. Also, they are sticking to the affordable pricing strategy to win the hearts of price conscious buyers.

Since its debut, Realme, the Oppo sub-brand is competing against Xiaomi and is bringing numerous smartphones. And, the company has been successful with over 10 million users in the country right now. The latest offerings from the brand are the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro, the most affordable smartphones with quad cameras at the rear.

The Realme 5 Pro is compared with the Redmi Note 7 Pro in terms of pricing and brings quad cameras to the plate. It sets a new benchmark to the mid-range smartphones with its quad rear camera sensors. This is a major selling point of the Realme 5 Pro and we are yet to see how it sells in the country. In the meantime, here is a comparison between the Realme 5 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro to know how these similarly priced phones compete against each other.

Design - Realme 5 Pro Is Unique

Realme 5 Pro features a 3D crystal design with a holographic effect. The smartphone features nanoscale textures. The device comes in Crystal Blue and Crystal Green color options. Also, it is splash resistant. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 Pro features a gradient finish as seen in other phones from the brand. It features a P2i hydrophobic nanocoating and comes in Space Black, Neptune Blue, and Nebula Red colors.

Display - Both Have Similar Screen

Realme 5 Pro flaunts a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS display with a Mini-drop notch. The screen has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There is Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top of the display. Likewise, even the Redmi Note 7 Pro flaunts a similar 6.3-inch IPS display with a waterdrop notch. The FHD+ display has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Performance - Realme 5 Pro Has Upgraded Chipset

Realme 5 Pro is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC based on the 12nm process. The processor is teamed up with Adreno 616 GPU. It has been launched in three storage variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 Pro employs an octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC based on the 11nm process clubbed with Adreno 612 GPU. It comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. Both devices support up to 256GB of expandable storage (a dedicated microSD card slot the on Realme phone).

Software - Realme Has Near Stock Android UI

Both the smartphones run Android 9 Pie topped with their respective custom ROM - ColorOS 6.0 and MIUI 10 with distinct looks and features. While MIUI is known for its heavy customizations and preloaded bloatware, ColorOS 6.0 offers a near stock Android interface except for a few customized icons, wallpapers, lock screen, and animations.

Camera - The Real Difference

Realme 5 Pro has quad cameras at the rear with a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.79 aperture, EIS and LED flash, a secondary 8MP ultra-wide-angle-lens with 119-degree field of view with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP fourth macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

In comparison, the Redmi Note 7 Pro features dual cameras at the rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF and a secondary 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 13MP selfie camera on this smartphone within the notch.

Other Features - Redmi Has Infrared Sensor

Connectivity wise, both the smartphones are bundled with similar aspects including Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, dual SIM support and a USB Type-C port. Redmi Note 7 Pro has an upper hand with the presence of an Infrared port.

Battery - Realme Comes With Better Tech

The Realme 5 Pro gets the power from a 4035mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. It is touted to charge the device up to 55% in just 30 minutes. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is fueled by a 4000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Verdict - Realme 5 Pro Or Redmi Note 7 Pro

Realme 5 Pro with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM are priced at Rs. 13,999, Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999 respectively. Redmi Note 7 Pro with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM are priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 16,999 respectively.

Though both these smartphones are priced similarly, the specifications are quite different. Especially, the camera comes as a major different. Realme 5 Pro comes with a better chipset, up to 8GB RAM and quad cameras, which is its highlight. Also, there is a near stock Android experience and battery fast charging feature. So, if you are looking for a mid-range smartphone within Rs. 15,000, we would recommend you to buy the Realme 5 Pro as it offers more than the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

