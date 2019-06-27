Just In
Realme Leap Days Flipkart Offers – Realme 3 Pro, Realme C1, Realme 2 Pro And More On Discount
Realme's Leap Days sale scheme is something which users won't like to put their eyes from. Flipkart, which makes the purchasing of some of the Realme phones, have once again proved why users should be going with this portal. During the sale(27th - 30th June), you will be getting the best of best deals on the devices.
While buying the handsets, you will get no cost EMI option, much greater amount as an exchange and cashback offers, extra big amount as discounts, 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards, and an extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. These offers are more than enough to regard Leap Days scheme as the best offering.
You will also get a brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories from Flipkart's platform. You can buy from Mobiles & get Extra 15% Off( up to Rs. 150 ) on electronic add ons on your next purchase. This is how Realme's Leap Days will make your sale as glittering like gold.
11% off on Realme 3 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4045mAh battery
22% off on Realme C1
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) built-in battery
25% off on Realme 2 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera, f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery
18% off on Realme 3
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
14% off on Realme C2
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
