Realme Leap Days Flipkart Offers – Realme 3 Pro, Realme C1, Realme 2 Pro And More On Discount Features oi-Harish Kumar

Realme's Leap Days sale scheme is something which users won't like to put their eyes from. Flipkart, which makes the purchasing of some of the Realme phones, have once again proved why users should be going with this portal. During the sale(27th - 30th June), you will be getting the best of best deals on the devices.

While buying the handsets, you will get no cost EMI option, much greater amount as an exchange and cashback offers, extra big amount as discounts, 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards, and an extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. These offers are more than enough to regard Leap Days scheme as the best offering.

You will also get a brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories from Flipkart's platform. You can buy from Mobiles & get Extra 15% Off( up to Rs. 150 ) on electronic add ons on your next purchase. This is how Realme's Leap Days will make your sale as glittering like gold.

11% off on Realme 3 Pro Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4045mAh battery 22% off on Realme C1 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) built-in battery 25% off on Realme 2 Pro Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera, f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery 18% off on Realme 3 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery 14% off on Realme C2 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery

Best Mobiles in India