ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme Leap Days Flipkart Offers – Realme 3 Pro, Realme C1, Realme 2 Pro And More On Discount

    By
    |

    Realme's Leap Days sale scheme is something which users won't like to put their eyes from. Flipkart, which makes the purchasing of some of the Realme phones, have once again proved why users should be going with this portal. During the sale(27th - 30th June), you will be getting the best of best deals on the devices.

    Realme Leap Days Offers On Flipkart – Get Realme phones On Discounts

     

    While buying the handsets, you will get no cost EMI option, much greater amount as an exchange and cashback offers, extra big amount as discounts, 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards, and an extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. These offers are more than enough to regard Leap Days scheme as the best offering.

    You will also get a brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories from Flipkart's platform. You can buy from Mobiles & get Extra 15% Off( up to Rs. 150 ) on electronic add ons on your next purchase. This is how Realme's Leap Days will make your sale as glittering like gold.

    11% off on Realme 3 Pro

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4045mAh battery
    22% off on Realme C1
     

    22% off on Realme C1

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) built-in battery

    25% off on Realme 2 Pro

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera, f/2.4 aperture
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh built-in battery

    18% off on Realme 3

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery

    14% off on Realme C2

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue