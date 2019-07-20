Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Realme X – Which Is A Good Buy Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Finally, the Indian market has witnessed the launch of the Redmi K20 series and Realme X. These devices were creating a hype among the fans of these brands. The reason is that the Realme X and Redmi K20 Pro are advanced offerings with impressive design elements and features including a pop-up selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor and more.

Given that these are flagship models from the respective brands, these will compete against the other flagship and advanced models from their rivals. One such notable rival is OnePlus. In fact, Redmi took a dig at OnePlus as soon as the current flagship models - OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro were launched in the country.

Having said that, here we have come up with a comparison between Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7 and Realme X. Take a look at the comparison from below.

Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Realme X: Design

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi launched the Redmi K20 Pro. The smartphone features Aura Prime 3D curved back design and is available in three colors - flame patter in red and blue and a unique kevlar black gradient texture. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and rear. This latest model comes with a 3D graphite sheet of eight layers for better heat dissipation.

When it comes to OnePlus 7, the smartphone is reminiscent to the OnePlus 6T. It features an alert slider, which is iconic to the OnePlus smartphones. Also, there is a glossy mirror-like color option, dual cameras positioned vertically at the top center of the rear panel. There is no physical fingerprint sensor as it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme X features a gradient back with an S-shaped curve. The smartphone has a pop-up selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual cameras positioned as in the OnePlus smartphone and a notch-less display. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the smartphone and it has been launched in Polar White and Space Blue color options.

Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Realme X: Display

Redmi K20 Pro bestows a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED HDR display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The display has a 91.9% screen-to-body ratio and a narrow bezel. The device uses a seventh-generation optical in-display fingerprint sensor that is touted to be 100% faster and more efficient than the previous generation models.

OnePlus 7 adorns a 6.41-inch FHD+ Optic AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top. It has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There is 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on this smartphone, which is improved that what we saw in OnePlus 6T.

Realme X is fitted with a 6.53-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a narrow bezel at the top. The screen has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.2%. The Realme smartphone bestows a sixth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor on the smartphone.

Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Realme X: Hardware

Both the Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7 employ an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC based on the 7nm process. Both the smartphones come in two variants - one with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and the other with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM.

On the other hand, the Realme X is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC based on the 10nm process. This smartphone also comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB. And, these phones lack the provision to expand the internal storage space as there is no microSD card slot.

Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Realme X: Battery

The Redmi K20 Pro is fueled by a 4000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. It is touted to charge the up to 58% in just 30 minutes. Similar to the OnePlus 6T, the OnePlus 7 gets the power from a 3700mAh battery with support for Dash Charge technology. Finally, the Realme X uses a 3765mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging technology.

Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Realme X: OS

All these are flagship models and run Android 9 Pie topped with the respective custom ROMs. The Redmi K20 Pro is topped with MIUI 10 and Realme X runs ColorOS 6.0. On the other hand, OnePlus 7 launched with OxygenOS 9.5 but has received a couple of updates bringing notable features and improvements.

Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Realme X: Camera

In terms of photography, Redmi K20 Pro has a pop-up selfie camera of 20MP and f/2.0 aperture at the front. At the rear, there is a triple-camera module with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture. The secondary sensor is a 13MP superwide lens with 124.8-degree and f/2.4 aperture and a third 8MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture. The other imaging aspects include dual-LED flash, AI scene recognition, handheld super night scene mode and 960fps slow-motion video recording.

OnePlus 7 flaunts dual cameras at the rear with a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture, dual LED flash, OIS and EIS along with a 5MP secondary camera for depth sensing with f/2.4 aperture. The waterdrop notch at the front houses a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

On the other hand, Realme X features dual cameras at the rear with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.7, 6P lens and LED flash and a 5MP secondary camera. The device also comes with a pop-up selfie camera for the first time from the brand. It is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Realme X: Verdict

Talking about the winner of this battle, it is the pricing that decides the same. The Redmi K20 Pro has been launched in India in two variants. The base variant comes with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 27,999. The high-end variant comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 30,999.

OnePlis 7 has also been launched in two storage configurations. The base variant has 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 32,999. On the other hand, the high-end variant features 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 37,999.

Realme X has been launched in Polar White and Space Blue colors. The base variant with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs. 16,999 and the high-end variant with 8GB RAM is priced at Rs. 19,999. The Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home gift box comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 20,999. And, the Realme X Master Edition also with similar RAM and memory configuration as the Spider-Man edition is priced at Rs. 19,999.

If you are price conscious, then you should buy the Realme X as this smartphone is priced relatively lower. However, it misses out on high-end and flagship-level specifications including a Snapdragon 855 SoC, which is seen in its rivals. If your concern is on performance, then you should opt for OnePlus 7 or Redmi K20 Pro. Notably, the Redmi K20 Pro has a relatively lower price point and is meant for those who want triple rear cameras.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that the OnePlus 7 comes with interesting features including Fnatic mode for gaming, Zen mode, which is a digital wellbeing feature and more. If you are not tied with any budget constraints and want to buy a smartphone under Rs. 40,000, then you can opt for the OnePlus 7.

Best Mobiles in India