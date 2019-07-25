Redmi K20 Vs Oppo K3 – The Clash Of Mid-Range Flagships

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Vs Oppo K3: Design

You get a gradient design on both the devices, which is standard on recently launched smartphones. The Redmi K20 comes in Glacier Blue, Flame Red, Carbon Black colors, while the Oppo K3 is available in Jade Black and Aurora Blue colors.

What makes the Redmi K20 a good looking device is its 3D design that reflects a diffusing color pattern. On the other hand, the Oppo K3 offers a slightly dated color pattern (similar to F11 Pro).

Moreover, the Redmi device is less prone to fingerprints and smudges compared to the Oppo's offering. Both the devices offer a similar form factor and are easy to use with one hand.

You get a FullView display on both the smartphones with slim bezels and marginal difference in terms of looks. But, it's Xiaomi that scores some extra points in terms of design.

Redmi K20 Vs Oppo K3: Display

Both the smartphones ship with a high-resolution AMOLED display with no notch and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. However, Oppo K3 is bigger at 6.5-inches than the 6.3-inch panel on the Redmi K20.

You get an in-display fingerprint scanner on both phones which we found to be quick in our initial impressions. The display on both devices offers a crisp and colorful output with legitimate sunlight visibility.

Also, they are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Redmi K20 offers a slightly warm output than the Oppo K3, however, you can tweak it manually. The Oppo K3 gets a slight upper hand in terms of the display.

Redmi K20 Vs Oppo K3: Camera

The pop-up selfie camera is the key highlight of the Redmi K20 and the Oppo K3. While the former offers a 20MP (f/2.0) selfie camera, the latter sports a 16MP (f/2.0) snapper. Both offer fall detection which we found satisfactory in our initial testing.

Coming to the primary cameras, the Redmi K20 offers a triple-camera module, while the Oppo K3 offers a dual-lens setup. You get 48MP (f/1.8) + 8MP (f/2.4) + 13MP (f/2.4) sensors on the K20, and a 16MP (f/1.7) + 2MP (f/2.4) sensors on the K3. Clearly, Redmi claims the top spot in the camera department.

Though cameras on both the smartphones are packed with good features, it's the combination of high-resolution triple sensors which makes the K20 a better alternative. We are yet to test the cameras to its full potential and will be sharing our feedback in their respective reviews.

Redmi K20 Vs Oppo K3: Key Hardware

Both the devices are backed by a mid-range Snapdragon chipset and are available in multiple configurations. The Redmi K20 is powered by a Snapdragon 730, while the Oppo K3 uses a Snapdragon 710 chipset.

You can select from 6GB RAM+ 64GB/128GB storage on the K20 and 6GB/8GB RAM+ 64/128GB storage on the K3. Notably, there is no support for an external microSD card on both the handsets.

In the software department, both the units ship with Android Pie OS layered with an in-house skin. The Redmi K20 offers MIUI 10, while the Oppo K3 comes with Color OS 6 UI; both of which are the latest user interface from the respective brands. Apart from the Android Pie elements, both the handsets offer their own set of personalization.

The battery packed inside the Redmi K20 is a 4,000mAh unit, whereas, the Oppo K3 is backed by a smaller 3,765mAh battery. You do get fast charging support on both the devices; Quick Charge on the K20 and VOOC 3.0 on the K3.

Which One Is A Safe Bet?

Xiaomi has been at the forefront of the budget smartphone segment for quite some time now. And it appears that the company is not going to rest its horses anytime soon. The Redmi K20 is a feature-packed device and competes head-on with the Oppo K3.

The Redmi K20 is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 64GB storage model and Rs. 23,999 for the 128GB storage variant. The Oppo K3, on the other hand, comes at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs. 19,990 for the 8GB RAM option.

With some better hardware, specifically the processor, cameras, and the battery the Redmi K20 makes up for good budget smartphone. But, you do have to spend a little more than you would on the Oppo K3. It would be safe to place your bets on the Redmi K20 if planning to buy a device for a long run.