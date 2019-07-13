Xiaomi Tests MIUI 10 Based On Android Q, Reveal Screenshots News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi seems to have started testing a new version of MIUI based on Android Q. An executive at the company has taken to Weibo to share the screenshots of the early build of the software. This new development within a few weeks after the announcement of the Beijing-based company via the MIUI Community forums.

As per the announcement from the Xiaomi executive, the company appears to be in plans to rollout Android Q to a slew of smartphones including Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Mi 8, Redmi K20 and K20 Pro. This update will be rolled out these phones in Q4 2019. It is said that the company is also in plans to bring the update to affordable smartphones including Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro sometime in 2020.

Going by the screenshots shared by the executive on Weibo, Xiaomi tests the MIUI 10.9.7.11 based on Android Q. Apparently, this update bundles the July Android security patch hinting that it is the Android Q Beta 5. It also appears to be under testing on the Mi 9 Transparent Edition.

Notably, the Chinese company is also working on MIUI 11 to make it a unique custom ROM. Previous claims suggested that it will debut alongside Android Q. The latest screenshots reveal that the company might offer a new Android experience via the new iteration of MIUI 10 initially.

The interface in the screenshots appear to be similar to what we have seen in the existing MIUI 10 builds. We can expect the latest iteration of the custom ROM from Xiaomi to include a new dark mode and feature new gesture offering a new Android Q experience, which is in line with the standard version of the OS.

Android Q Roadmap

Last month, the company announced the Android Q update roadmap. It confirmed that the Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, Mi 8 series, Mi Mix 2 and Mi Mix 3 will get the update. The company is yet to rolllout the update in its home market China and it is yet to reveal when the update will be rolled out to the global markets.

What We Think

Given that the MIUI 10 update based on Android Q brings a slew of new features, we can expect this one to be appreciated by users. We will get better clarity regarding the same after the update's rollout.

