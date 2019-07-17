Redmi K20 Vs Other Popup Camera Smartphones In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Redmi has launched new K-series smartphone dubbed K20. The device has a couple of astounding features, that will make you go crazy. But it's the pop-up selfie sensor, which makes this handset a stand out product at this price range. The pop-up camera of this phone is placed slightly away from the center, which offers some spectacular shots. You can look a few other smartphones in our list below, that also have a pop-up selfie setup.

The motorized pop-up selfie camera onboard the K20 comes into action whenever selfie mode is turned on. Another interesting part is, that it automatically retracts after sensing a drop down motion. It also comes with an anti-dust mechanism which stops your device from dust and dirt, eventually offering you the best autofocus result.

In the list, you will find a couple of smartphones that also feature a centrally mounted pop-up selfie camera. The pop-up sensor from the central position, covers the maximum area, offering the images you'd expected for.

Oppo F11 Pro Best Price of Oppo F11 Pro

Key Specs

6.5 Inch FHD+ IPS Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Helio P70 Processor

6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5/FM Radio

4000mAh Battery With VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 Vivo V15 Pro Best Price of Vivo V15 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 5MP + 8MP Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging Vivo V15 Best Price of Vivo V15

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP + 5MP + 8MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Realme X Best Price of Realme X

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging Vivo NEX Best Price of Vivo NEX

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging Oneplus 7 Pro Best Price of Oneplus 7 Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Best Mobiles in India