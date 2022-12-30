Redmi Note 11 Vs Oppo A55: Design, Features, Price Compared Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 series earlier this year and has confirmed the arrival of the Redmi Note 12 series. The Oppo A55 launched in October of last year. Incidentally, both smartphones are limited to 4G but have similarly named brethren which support 5G networks in India. Let's compare their specifications, features, and prices, to see which smartphone could be a better choice.

Redmi Note 11 Vs Oppo A55: Display

The Redmi Note 11 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Oppo A55 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Needless to say, the Redmi Note 11 has a way better display compared to the Oppo A55. Not only has Xiaomi embedded an AMOLED screen but also used a 1080p display.

Redmi Note 11 Vs Oppo A55: Performance

The Redmi Note 11 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is an octa-core processor built on the 6nm fabrication process. The Oppo A55 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, which is an octa-core SoC too.

Both smartphones are available with either 4GB or 6GB RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB internal storage. In terms of processing, the Snapdragon 680 SoC is considered a slightly better chipset compared to the Helio G35 SoC.

Redmi Note 11 Vs Oppo A55: Cameras

The Redmi Note 11 features a 50MP primary sensor, which is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Xiaomi phone has a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo A55 has a triple-camera setup comprising a 50MP primary main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The Oppo smartphone features a 16MP selfie camera placed into a punch-hole cutout.

The bigger front-facing camera is Oppo A55's only edge, but the Redmi Note 11's quad-camera setup can take in much more visual data for better image processing.

Redmi Note 11 Vs Oppo A55: Battery

The Redmi Note 11 is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. The Oppo A55 packs a 5000mAh battery as well, but the phone supports a slower standard of fast charging reaching only 18W of peak power delivery.

As both smartphones pack identical batteries, the endurance and life of the cells should depend primarily on usage patterns.

Redmi Note 11 Vs Oppo A55: Price, Availability, And Which One To Buy?

Both Redmi Note 11 and Oppo A55 are limited to 4G networks. This means neither of the smartphones will be able to benefit from the rapidly-deploying 5G networks in India. Incidentally, there are iterations of these phones which are capable of connecting to 5G networks.

Despite the glaring lack of 5G, the Oppo and Redmi smartphones can be considered for their prices. Both smartphones are currently priced slightly above the ₹10,000 mark. However, based on the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series has a clear edge over the Oppo A55.

