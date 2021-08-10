Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale: Discounts Offers On Samsung, Apple, Vivo, Redmi, Oppo, And More Phones

As noted, the Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale is offering a huge discount on top-selling smartphones. This includes several iPhone models. For instance, the iPhone 12 base model can be bought for just Rs. 79,749. There's also a discount offer on the iPhone 12 Pro and the Pro Max models, where the Pro Max gets a 4 percent discount, costing Rs. 1,43,900.

Additionally, one can check Samsung smartphones at the Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale. This includes premium and mid-range devices. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available for Rs. 1,28,999 with an 18 percent discount. Also, the Samsung Galaxy F62, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72, and more are available at a discount.

Moving on, the Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale is extending its discount on Oppo smartphones as well. Devices like the Oppo Reno 6 Pro are now available at a discounted price, costing just Rs, 46,990. Other smartphones at a discount include the Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo A54, and several others.

One can even check out Vivo smartphones at the Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale. Here, the Vivo V21e 5G is priced at just Rs, 27,990. The Vivo Y20A, Vivo Y51A, Vivo Y20G, and so on are examples of smartphones on discount. Also, the Realme X7 is priced at Rs. 21,999 at the Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale.

Lastly, the Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale is offering Redmi smartphones at a discount. For instance, the Redmi Note 10S, one of the latest smartphones, can be bought for Rs. 15,499. Other phones include the Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 Power, and so on.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G 256 GB, 12 GB RAM

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; MRP: Rs. 46,990 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 15%(Rs. 7,000)

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G 256 GB, 12 GB RAM is available at 15% discount during Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.

Vivo Y20A 2021 64 GB, 3 GB RAM

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 11,990 ; MRP: Rs. 15,490 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 23%(Rs. 3,500)

Vivo Y20A 2021 64 GB, 3 GB RAM is available at 23% discount during Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,990 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 9 64 GB, 4 GB RAM

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 18%(Rs. 2,000)

Redmi 9 64 GB, 4 GB RAM is available at 18% discount during Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 128 GB, 8 GB,

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 25,990 ; MRP: Rs. 29,990 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 13%(Rs. 4,000)

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 128 GB, 8 GB, is available at 13% discount during Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,990 onwards during the sale.

Oppo A54 128 GB, 6 GB RAM,

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,490 ; MRP: Rs. 17,990 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 8%(Rs. 1,500)

Oppo A54 128 GB, 6 GB RAM,, is available at 8% discount during Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,490 onwards during the sale.

Realme X7 128 GB, 6 GB RAM

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 9%(Rs. 2,000)

Realme X7 128 GB, 6 GB RAM is available at 9% discount during Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

Vivo V21e 5G 128 GB, 8 GB RAM,

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; MRP: Rs. 27,990 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 11%(Rs. 3,000)

Vivo V21e 5G 128 GB, 8 GB RAM, is available at 11% discount during Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

Vivo Y20G 2021 64 GB, 4 GB RAM

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,990 ; MRP: Rs. 16,990 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 18%(Rs. 3,000)

Vivo Y20G 2021 64 GB, 4 GB RAM is available at 18% discount during Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,990 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 12 128 GB, Black

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 79,749 ; MRP: Rs. 84,900 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 6%(Rs. 5,151)

Apple iPhone 12 128 GB, Black is available at 6% discount during Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 79,749 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A72 128 GB, 8 GB RAM

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 38,499 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 9%(Rs. 3,500)

Samsung Galaxy A72 128 GB, 8 GB RAM Black is available at 9% discount during Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F62 128 GB, 8 GB RAM,

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 19%(Rs. 6,000)

Samsung Galaxy F62 128 GB, 8 GB RAM, is available at 19% discount during Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 128 GB, 8 GB RAM,

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 71,999 ; MRP: Rs. 100,999 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 29%(Rs. 29,000)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 128 GB, 8 GB RAM, is available at 29% discount during Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 71,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A52 128 GB, 6 GB RAM

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 26,499 ; MRP: Rs. 29,499 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 10%(Rs. 3,000)

Samsung Galaxy A52 128 GB, 6 GB RAM, is available at 10% discount during Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,499 onwards during the sale.

OPPO F19 128 GB, 6 GB RAM,

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 18,990 ; MRP: Rs. 21,990 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 14%(Rs. 3,000)

OPPO F19 128 GB, 6 GB RAM, is available at 14% discount during Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,990 onwards during the sale.

Vivo Y51A 128 GB, 6 GB RAM,

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,990 ; MRP: Rs. 20,990 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 19%(Rs. 4,000)

Vivo Y51A 128 GB, 6 GB RAM is available at 19% discount during Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,990 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256 GB, 12 GB RAM,

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 105,999 ; MRP: Rs. 128,999 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 18%(Rs. 23,000)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256 GB, 12 GB RAM, is available at 18% discount during Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 105,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10S 64 GB, 6 GB RAM,

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 12%(Rs. 2,000)

Redmi Note 10S 64 GB, 6 GB RAM, is available at 12% discount during Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 256 GB, 8 GB RAM,

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 75,999 ; MRP: Rs. 104,999 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 28%(Rs. 29,000)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 256 GB, 8 GB RAM, is available at 28% discount during Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 75,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 256 GB, 8 GB RAM

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 73,999 ; MRP: Rs. 87,999 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 16%(Rs. 14,000)

Samsung Galaxy S21 256 GB, 8 GB RAM is available at 16% discount during Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 73,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A72 256 GB, 8 GB RAM,

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 10%(Rs. 4,000)

Samsung Galaxy A72 256 GB, 8 GB RAM, is available at 10% discount during Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 256 GB, 12 GB RAM,

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 134,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,89,999 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 29%(Rs. 55,000)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 256 GB, 12 GB RAM, is available at 29% discount during Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 134,999 onwards during the sale.