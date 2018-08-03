Samsung Freedom Sale 2018: Smartphone discounts and offers you can get

Related Articles
Samsung India has won over millions of hearts with its sophisticated smartphones and other electronic gadgets. These products are known for class and these phones keep shattering all kinds of stereotype, with their jaw-dropping and unique features. This giant venture prefers to deliver the quality products to meet with a user's requirement.
However, the company's continuous and successful attempts to keep launching flagship devices, have enabled these phones to fall under a category called- 'High-End'. These kinds of products look like a mirage to some users, who can only visualize their beauty. When it comes to reality, users have no option other than overlooking these devices.
Now, the time has come where users don't have to live with harsh hope. Realizing the issues of them, several E-commerce sites have recently launched a scheme called- 'Samsung Freedom Sale 2018'. Under this offer, these smartphones can be purchased at a much fairer discounted price point.
The other good thing is that you can get 5% cash back up to Rs. 500, through Paytm. It is also mandatory to know that this sale is for a limited duration from 1st to 5th August. So, you need to hurry up before the sale goes off. Keeping aside the useful information, we bring you a list of phones that you can look forward.
Samsung Galaxy S9
Offer:
- EMI Starts from Rs. 4824.34/month.
- Instant Cashback of Rs 6000 for 256/128 GB & Rs 5000 for 64GB.Cashback auto applies at checkout.
- Additional Rs 6000 cashback on HDFC Credit Cards
- Get upto ₹6000 additional exchange value with Samsung upgrade program.
- Get upto Rs.33000 off on Exchange
- 5.8 inch Quad HD+ Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 400 GB
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Exynos 9810 Processor
- 3000 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Offer:
- Instant Cashback of Rs 4000. Auto applies at checkout
- EMI Starts from Rs. 5776.17/month
- Get 1 year Netflix subscription free
- Get Rs 4000/- Cashback with HDFC Credit Cards.
Buy This offer on Samsung eStore
Key Specs
- 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 6.2 inch Quad HD+ Display
- 12MP Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera
- 3500 mAh Battery
- Exynos 8895 Octa Core 2.3GHz Processor
Samsung Galaxy S8
Offer:
- Instant Cashback of Rs 4000. Auto applies at checkout
- EMI Starts from Rs. 5109.56/month
- Get 1 year Netflix subscription free.
- Additional Rs 4000/- Cashback with HDFC Credit Cards. T&C
Buy This offer on Samsung eStore
Key Specs
- 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 5.8 inch Quad HD+ Display
- 12MP Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera
- 3000 mAh Battery
- Exynos 8895 Octa Core 2.3GHz Processor
Samsung Galaxy On Max
Offer:
- EMI Starts from Rs. 2149.65/month
- Get 5% Paytm Cashback upto Rs 500/-
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 13MP front camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4+5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy on7 Prime
Offer:
- EMI Starts from Rs. 1998/month
- Get 5% Paytm Cashback upto Rs 500/-
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64GB
Offers:
- EMI Starts from Rs. 1817/month
- Get 5% Paytm Cashback upto Rs 500/
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro
Offer:
- Get 5% Paytm Cashback upto Rs 500/-
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch TFT HD Display
- 1.2GHz Quad Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro
Offer:
Rs 1,000 off
Buy This offer on Samsung eStore
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro
Offer:
Rs 1,200 off
Buy This offers on Samsung eStore
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual (micro) SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On5
Offer:
Rs 1,200 off
Buy This offer on Samsung eStore
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1.5GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual (micro) SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Offer:
- EMI Starts from Rs. 5740.89/month.
- ₹6000 cashback on HDFC Credit Cards
- Instant Cashback of Rs 3000. Cashback auto applies at checkout.
- Get upto ₹6000 additional exchange value with Samsung upgrade program.
- Get upto ₹33000 off on Exchange
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery