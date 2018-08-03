Samsung Freedom Sale 2018: Smartphone discounts and offers you can get

Samsung India has won over millions of hearts with its sophisticated smartphones and other electronic gadgets. These products are known for class and these phones keep shattering all kinds of stereotype, with their jaw-dropping and unique features. This giant venture prefers to deliver the quality products to meet with a user's requirement.

However, the company's continuous and successful attempts to keep launching flagship devices, have enabled these phones to fall under a category called- 'High-End'. These kinds of products look like a mirage to some users, who can only visualize their beauty. When it comes to reality, users have no option other than overlooking these devices.

Now, the time has come where users don't have to live with harsh hope. Realizing the issues of them, several E-commerce sites have recently launched a scheme called- 'Samsung Freedom Sale 2018'. Under this offer, these smartphones can be purchased at a much fairer discounted price point.

The other good thing is that you can get 5% cash back up to Rs. 500, through Paytm. It is also mandatory to know that this sale is for a limited duration from 1st to 5th August. So, you need to hurry up before the sale goes off. Keeping aside the useful information, we bring you a list of phones that you can look forward.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Offer:

EMI Starts from Rs. 4824.34/month.

Instant Cashback of Rs 6000 for 256/128 GB & Rs 5000 for 64GB.Cashback auto applies at checkout.

Additional Rs 6000 cashback on HDFC Credit Cards

Get upto ₹6000 additional exchange value with Samsung upgrade program.

Get upto Rs.33000 off on Exchange Buy This offer on Samsung eStore Key Specs 5.8 inch Quad HD+ Display

4 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 400 GB

12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Exynos 9810 Processor

3000 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Offer: Instant Cashback of Rs 4000. Auto applies at checkout

EMI Starts from Rs. 5776.17/month

Get 1 year Netflix subscription free

Get Rs 4000/- Cashback with HDFC Credit Cards. Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB

6.2 inch Quad HD+ Display

12MP Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera

3500 mAh Battery

Exynos 8895 Octa Core 2.3GHz Processor Samsung Galaxy S8 Offer: Instant Cashback of Rs 4000. Auto applies at checkout

EMI Starts from Rs. 5109.56/month

Get 1 year Netflix subscription free.

Additional Rs 4000/- Cashback with HDFC Credit Cards. T&C Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB

5.8 inch Quad HD+ Display

12MP Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera

3000 mAh Battery

Exynos 8895 Octa Core 2.3GHz Processor Samsung Galaxy On Max Offer:

EMI Starts from Rs. 2149.65/month

Get 5% Paytm Cashback upto Rs 500/- Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display

MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

13MP front camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4+5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy on7 Prime Offer:

EMI Starts from Rs. 1998/month

Get 5% Paytm Cashback upto Rs 500/- Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64GB Offers:

EMI Starts from Rs. 1817/month

Get 5% Paytm Cashback upto Rs 500/ Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro Offer:

Get 5% Paytm Cashback upto Rs 500/- Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs

5.5 Inch TFT HD Display

1.2GHz Quad Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual Micro SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

5 MP Front Camera

4G/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

3000mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro Offer:

Rs 1,000 off

Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2600mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro Offer:

Rs 1,200 off

Buy This offers on Samsung eStore

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual (micro) SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On5 Offer:

Rs 1,200 off

Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1.5GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

Dual (micro) SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2600mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Offer:

EMI Starts from Rs. 5740.89/month.

₹6000 cashback on HDFC Credit Cards

Instant Cashback of Rs 3000. Cashback auto applies at checkout.

Get upto ₹6000 additional exchange value with Samsung upgrade program.

Get upto ₹33000 off on Exchange Buy This offer on Samsung eStore

Key Specs 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery