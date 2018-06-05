Samsung Galaxy A9 Star vs smartphones under Rs 40,000

Samsung, the South Korean tech giant has been one of the most favoured brands when it comes to smartphones or consumer electronics goods in India.

The company has a wide range of products in its kitty for the consumers and the products are available at all price ranges. We will be discussing about the highly anticipated smartphone A9 Star which carries some decent specs and features.

Samsung Galaxy A9 star Key Specs:

6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP primary rear camera and 16MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

Non-removable Li-Ion 3700 mAh battery

We will have a look at the expected Samsung Galaxy A9 star and also compare with some other smartphones that are available under Rs 40,000, so let's get on the list.