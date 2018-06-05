ENGLISH

Samsung Galaxy A9 Star vs smartphones under Rs 40,000

    Samsung, the South Korean tech giant has been one of the most favoured brands when it comes to smartphones or consumer electronics goods in India.

    The company has a wide range of products in its kitty for the consumers and the products are available at all price ranges. We will be discussing about the highly anticipated smartphone A9 Star which carries some decent specs and features.

    Samsung Galaxy A9 star Key Specs:

    • 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 24MP primary rear camera and 16MP secondary rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 3700 mAh battery

    We will have a look at the expected Samsung Galaxy A9 star and also compare with some other smartphones that are available under Rs 40,000, so let's get on the list.

    OnePlus 6

    Best Price of OnePlus 6
    Key Specs

    • 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash and secondary 20MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge

    Nokia 7 Plus

    Best Price of Nokia 7 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1
    • 12MP rear camera and 13 MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optics
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3800mAh battery with fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Nokia 8

    Best Price of Nokia 8
    Key Specs

    • 5.3-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD LCD display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android O
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
    • 13MP (Colour) primary camera with OIS + 13MP (Mono) rear camera
    • 13MP auto focus front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3090mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

    Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

    Honor 10

    Best Price of Honor 10
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    Honor 8 Pro

    Best Price of Honor 8 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB internal storage storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
    • Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
    • 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
    • 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    Vivo X21

    Best Price of Vivo X21
    Key Specs

    • 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB / 128GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

    Honor V10 (View 10)

    Best Price of Honor V10 (View 10)
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970, 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM
    • 64GB /128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
    • 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
    • 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    Nokia 8 Sirocco

    Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB DDR4X RAM
    • 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging

    Moto X4 6GB RAM

    Best Price of Moto X4 6GB RAM
    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
    • 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
    • 12MP primary camera and 8MP secondary camera
    • 16MP Front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging

    Oppo F7

    Best Price of Oppo F7
    Key Specs

    • 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery

    Motorola Moto Z2 Force

    Best Price of Moto Z2 Force
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display
    • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB / 4GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP dual rear cameras
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 13:09 [IST]
