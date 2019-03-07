Should you buy a 4G phone now or wait for 5G phones in India? Features oi-Vivek Don't expect affordable 5G smartphones until 2020

Samsung is one of the major smartphone OEMs to launch the first set of flagship smartphones of 2019 in India. The Galaxy S10, S10+, and the S10e are some of the best smartphones that one can buy, which offers a lot of value-added features.

Similarly, other smartphone OEMs like OnePlus, Sony, LG, and Huawei are also set to launch their smartphones in India in the coming days. Though these smartphones offer top of the line specifications, there is no major improvement in the connectivity front. In fact, the companies mentioned above are also planning to launch 5G smartphones in Europe and the US.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is the first 5G smartphone from Samsung, and the Huawei Mate X is the first 5G smartphone from Huawei, and the LG V50 ThinQ also supports 5G network. Companies like OnePlus, Oppo, and Xiaomi are also working on 5G smartphones, which will be unveiled in Q3 or Q4 of 2019.

What is 5G?

5G is a 5th gen wireless connectivity standard, which offers faster download speeds with low latency. Using true 5G network, one can download a QHD resolution movie in less than a minute, and it also enables a countless amount of applications like IoT, smart home, and console-like gaming using cloud servers to process the graphics.

Compared to 4G, 5G is expected to offer up to 10x download and upload speeds, which enables lag-less 4K or even 8K streaming from a remote server, and faster data transfer across the devices connected to the 5G network wirelessly.

Should you wait for a 5G smartphone or a 4G smartphone is good enough in India?

Frankly speaking, 5G is still a long shot in India, as Govt is yet to auction the 5G spectrum, where different telcos can only work on 5G technology after the allocation of the 5G spectrum.

Getting a spectrum license and setting up the hardware for 5G and running internal testing and public rollout of the 5G network will take at least 6 months (might take up to a year, depending on the difficulty in the deployment of the 5G network. It is safe to say that the 5G rollout in India will take at least six more months, and the first generation 5G smartphones are expected to cost a bomb in comparison to a 4G smartphone with similar specifications.

If you are planning to buy a premium smartphone (do not expect to see a 5G smartphone under Rs 30,000 at least until 2020), then purchasing a 4G smartphones does make sense, as you can enjoy the latest technology at your fingertips, except for the 5G network.

Instead of waiting for a 5G smartphone, buy a 4G smartphone (in India) and enjoy the latest smartphone innovations. We can expect to see 5G smartphones in Europe and the US by the Q3 of 2019, as most of the telcos are already prepping for the deployment of the 5G network.