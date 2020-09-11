Smartphones Available On Flipkart Flash Sale: Motorola G9, Realme C12, Realme Narzo 10 And More

It's been a while since the smartphone brands have bounced back and resumed their services and product launches post the worldwide lockdown situation. A number of brands are done with their pending launches and some are gearing up for more in the coming months.

And majority of the companies hosted online events for their new offerings. In fact, the smartphones are being sold via a flash sale module online.

Motorola G9

MRP: Rs. 11,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ LCD Max Vision

Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 - up to 2 GHz 4 x Kryo 260 Performance + Up to 1.8GHz 4 x Kryo 260 Efficiency (Cortex A53-based)

4GB LPDDR4x

64GB, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP primary with f/1.7 aperture + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE,

5000mAh with 20W Turbopower Charging

Realme Narzo 10A

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Moto One Fusion Plus

MRP: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Total Vision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB; expandable up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM Hybrid (nano + nano/nano + microSD)

Android 10 OS

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Rear Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh with 15W TurboPower charging

Realme C12

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display

2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x

32GB (eMMC 5.1); expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh with 10W charging

Realme Narzo 10

MRP: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP 119° ultra-wide sensor, 2MP 4cm macro and 2MP B&W depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C

5000mAh battery

Infinix Smart 4 Plus

MRP: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs



6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with XOS 6.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Realme C11

MRP: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs



6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme C15

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Realme 7 Pro

MRP: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

Realme 7

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Gionee Max

MRP: Rs. 5,999

Key Specs

