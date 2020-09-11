Just In
Smartphones Available On Flipkart Flash Sale: Motorola G9, Realme C12, Realme Narzo 10 And More
It's been a while since the smartphone brands have bounced back and resumed their services and product launches post the worldwide lockdown situation. A number of brands are done with their pending launches and some are gearing up for more in the coming months. And majority of the companies hosted online events for their new offerings. In fact, the smartphones are being sold via flipkart flash sale module online.
Motorola G9
MRP: Rs. 11,499
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ LCD Max Vision
- Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 - up to 2 GHz 4 x Kryo 260 Performance + Up to 1.8GHz 4 x Kryo 260 Efficiency (Cortex A53-based)
- 4GB LPDDR4x
- 64GB, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP primary with f/1.7 aperture + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE,
- 5000mAh with 20W Turbopower Charging
Realme Narzo 10A
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Moto One Fusion Plus
MRP: Rs. 17,499
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Total Vision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB; expandable up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM Hybrid (nano + nano/nano + microSD)
- Android 10 OS
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Rear Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh with 15W TurboPower charging
Realme C12
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x
- 32GB (eMMC 5.1); expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh with 10W charging
Realme Narzo 10
MRP: Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP 119° ultra-wide sensor, 2MP 4cm macro and 2MP B&W depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C
- 5000mAh battery
Infinix Smart 4 Plus
MRP: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with XOS 6.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Realme C11
MRP: Rs. 7,499
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Realme C15
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Realme 7 Pro
MRP: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Realme 7
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Gionee Max
MRP: Rs. 5,999
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary Bokeh Lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
