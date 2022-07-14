Top 10 Most Popular Phones Among Indian Delivery Partners This Year Features oi-Harish Kumar

Ordering food and delivery is something that most of us do almost every day. While the increase in the number of users has also created a lot of job opportunities in tier one and tier two cities of India.

Have you ever wondered what smartphone these delivery partners use? As per the latest report from Borzo, Xiaomi seems to be the most popular smartphone brand amongst the delivery partners. Here is the list of the top 10 most popular smartphones used by delivery partners in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery Vivo Y21 Price: Rs. 13,900

Key Specs

6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000 mAh (typical) / 3,900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (Typical) / 5,900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi 9A Price: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Redmi Note 5 Pro Price: Rs. 9,699

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP + secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4,000mAh (typical) / 3,900mAh (minimum) battery Oppo A54 Price: Rs. 13,490

Key Specs

6.51-inch (1600 ×720 pixels) HD+19:9 display

2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal memory

Expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,890 mAh (minimum) battery Redmi Note 8 Price: Rs. 11,499

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000 mAh (typical) / 3,900mAh (minimum) battery

