Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week – Expected Price, Launch Date And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphones launched so far in the past six months are in humongous figures. And out of them, some are trending ones. To be specific and let you aware of some of the most demanding and trending handsets which users had been looking for are listed below. Go for the one that soothes your eyes the most.

These popular devices come with massive backups whose fast charging technology refuel the backups quickly, letting you not to wait longer for resuming the games. They flaunt a large and bright display which offers a great cinematic viewing experience due to the presence of a bigger aspect ratio. They feature a spectacular camera setup, while a few of them come with a 48MP primary sensor.

These top 10 trending handsets also support Bluetooth 5 connectivity option, which lets you with improved Bluetooth functionality. Rest other generic features of these smartphones are also amazing which look upgraded and you would like to consider them.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A70 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A70

Key Specs

6.7 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

32MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4500 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Key Specs

6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display with 103.8% NTSC Color Gamut, 600nit (HBM) / 430nit (Typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi 9T Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy M40 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M40

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A30 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A30

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging ZTE nubia X 5G Key Specs

a 6.26-inch FHD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display and a secondary 5.1-inch HD+ AMOLED screen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855SoC and features Qualcomm's X50 modem

a 16-megapixel rear camera

a secondary 24-megapixel camera

a 3800mAh battery Xiaomi Mi CC9 Key Specs

6.39 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Qualcomm SDM712 Snapdragon 712

Octa-core

48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP Rea camera

32MP Front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 3900 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A20 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A20

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor

3GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Best Mobiles in India