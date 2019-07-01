Just In
Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week – Expected Price, Launch Date And More
Smartphones launched so far in the past six months are in humongous figures. And out of them, some are trending ones. To be specific and let you aware of some of the most demanding and trending handsets which users had been looking for are listed below. Go for the one that soothes your eyes the most.
These popular devices come with massive backups whose fast charging technology refuel the backups quickly, letting you not to wait longer for resuming the games. They flaunt a large and bright display which offers a great cinematic viewing experience due to the presence of a bigger aspect ratio. They feature a spectacular camera setup, while a few of them come with a 48MP primary sensor.
These top 10 trending handsets also support Bluetooth 5 connectivity option, which lets you with improved Bluetooth functionality. Rest other generic features of these smartphones are also amazing which look upgraded and you would like to consider them.
Samsung Galaxy A50
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A70
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A70
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 32MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4500 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Key Specs
- 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IR Sensor
- USB Type-C
- 4000mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display with 103.8% NTSC Color Gamut, 600nit (HBM) / 430nit (Typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi 9T
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy M40
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M40
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A30
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A30
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
ZTE nubia X 5G
- a 6.26-inch FHD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display and a secondary 5.1-inch HD+ AMOLED screen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855SoC and features Qualcomm's X50 modem
- a 16-megapixel rear camera
- a secondary 24-megapixel camera
- a 3800mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi CC9
Key Specs
- 6.39 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Qualcomm SDM712 Snapdragon 712
- Octa-core
- 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP Rea camera
- 32MP Front camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 3900 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A20
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A20
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
