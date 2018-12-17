Best camera smartphones launched in 2018

In the year 2018, you have seen several of the best high-end devices coming with all goodness in abundance. Their jaw-dropping features are something which the users have been acknowledging in a positive way so far. Among them, it's their spectacular camera module that puts their bids on every single user's top priority scale. To elaborate in details, we have attached a list of some smartphones coming with excellent camera.

You can have an iPhone XS Max from the list, which has improved its camera software by introducing a new Smart HDR mode with zero shutter lag. This allows the device to capture multiple images. The Galaxy Note 9 comes with a dual 12MP rear setup that has a dual-aperture technology, and can record Super Slow-Mo videos.

While, OnePlus 6T can shoot 4K video at 60fps and comes with features like OIS and EIS, making your images and videos ultra clear. Besides, there are plenty more amazing camera features which you can see in other handsets as well.

Whereas, their selfie cameras also work efficiently. Some of these devices can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps. The front cameras are also AI based which can give a new design to your photos.