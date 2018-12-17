Best camera smartphones launched in 2018

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
In the year 2018, you have seen several of the best high-end devices coming with all goodness in abundance. Their jaw-dropping features are something which the users have been acknowledging in a positive way so far. Among them, it's their spectacular camera module that puts their bids on every single user's top priority scale. To elaborate in details, we have attached a list of some smartphones coming with excellent camera.
You can have an iPhone XS Max from the list, which has improved its camera software by introducing a new Smart HDR mode with zero shutter lag. This allows the device to capture multiple images. The Galaxy Note 9 comes with a dual 12MP rear setup that has a dual-aperture technology, and can record Super Slow-Mo videos.
While, OnePlus 6T can shoot 4K video at 60fps and comes with features like OIS and EIS, making your images and videos ultra clear. Besides, there are plenty more amazing camera features which you can see in other handsets as well.
Whereas, their selfie cameras also work efficiently. Some of these devices can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps. The front cameras are also AI based which can give a new design to your photos.
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max
Best Price of iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max
Key Specs
- iPhone XS - 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HDR display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical) 3D Touch
- iPhone XS Max - 6.5-inch (2688 x 1245 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HDR display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical) 3D Touch
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Next-generation Neural Engine
- 64GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- TrueDepth camera for FaceID facial recognition, Stereo speakers, Four microphones
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone XR
Best Price of iPhone XR
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- TrueDepth camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging, fast charging, up to 15 hours of internet use
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Best Price of Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Key Specs
- Pixel 3 - 5.5-inch (1080 x 2160 pixels) FHD+ OLED 18:9 display, 443 PPI, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Pixel 3 XL - 6.3-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 18.5:9 display, 523 PPI, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP auto focus front camera and secondary 8MP fixed focus camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Pixel 3 - 2915 mAh (Pixel 3) / 3430mAh (Pixel 3 XL) battery
Samsung Galaxy note 9
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera and 20MP Ultra Wide Angle and 8MP camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 mAh (typical) battery with 40W SuperCharge, 15W Wireless Quick Charge
Huawei P20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
LG V30 Thinq
Best Price of LG V30 Thinq
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (V30) / 128GB (V30+) (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+
- 16MP rear camera and 3MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
LG G7 Thinq
Best Price of LG G7 Thinq
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- LG G7 ThinQ - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / LG G7+ ThinQ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Dedicated Google Assistant button
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S9 plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Sony xperia XZ2
Best Price of Sony xperia XZ2
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3180mAh Battery
OnePlus 6T
Best Price of OnePlus 6T
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display with 100.63% sRGB color gamut, DCI-P3 color gamut, over 600 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
Xiaomi mi 8
Best Price of Xiaomi mi 8
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2248 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:7:9 AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness, 60000:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage in Mi 8 Explorer Edition
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typ) / 3300mAh (min) battery
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
Best Price of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display with 103.8% NTSC Color Gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio, 600 nits brightness
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 10GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP DOF camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typ)/ 3100mAh (min) battery