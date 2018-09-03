Top trending phones of Last week: Poco F1, Oppo F9, Galaxy Note9, Nokia 6.1 Plus and more

Related Articles
- Samsung Galaxy J4, Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy A6 and more receive price cut
-
- Counter Strike: GO now available for free on Steam, but there is a catch
- OnePlus might be prepping up to launch its 5G smartphone
- Best flagship and mid-range smartphones launched at IFA 2018
- Realme 2 Pro to be launched on September 28 under Rs. 20,000
- Red Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro to launch in India: Expected to cost Rs 14,999
Days are not yet bygones that the users would only focus on the new phones in this ongoing week or in the later weeks. The hint is clearly on the top trending phones which they have seen in the last week. Users still prefer to go with these phones, when being compared to the mobiles of this ongoing week.
This has greatly encouraged our makers, who are now coming with these phones in a large number. Thus, they are moving ahead with more infusion of likeness of these phones into a user's mind.
Let's sound more appealing by introducing some of these phones. We have a device like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 which has a better camera than the Note 8. It sports a dual 12MP rear setup that has a dual-aperture technology, and can record Super Slow-Mo videos.
There are stereo speakers and AR Emoji at back with some finer avatar customizations. The mobile features new S Pen which is capable of performing Bluetooth-connected magic tricks from up to 30 feet away. It also charges quickly with a powerful battery of 4,000mAh capacity.
This is the best Samsung phone you can buy when it comes to battery life. From a box of the Poco F1 phones, you have features like 6.18-inch notched display, Snapdragon 845 processor, LiquidCool technology, 4,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras backed by Artificial Intelligence and many more. The phone runs MIUI and supports face unlock feature as well.
To acquire the best information on these phones, you can check our list of handsets below.
Xiaomi Poco F1
Best Price of Xiaomi Poco F1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Samsung Galaxy Note9
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note9
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Oppo F9 (F9 Pro)
Best Price of Oppo F9
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Best Price of Redmi Note 5 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi A2 (Mi 6X)
Best Price of Xiaomi Mi A2
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 6.1 Plus (Nokia X6)
Best Price of Nokia 6.1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy J6
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Huawei Nova 3i
Best Price of Nova 3i
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (Redmi 6 Pro)
- 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Apple iPhone 6
Best Price of Apple iPhone 6
Key Specs
- 4.7 inch Retina HD Display
- 32 GB ROM
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 1.2MP Front Camera
- A8 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M8 Motion Co-processor
- 1810mAH lithium-ion battery