Top trending phones of Last week: Poco F1, Oppo F9, Galaxy Note9, Nokia 6.1 Plus and more

Days are not yet bygones that the users would only focus on the new phones in this ongoing week or in the later weeks. The hint is clearly on the top trending phones which they have seen in the last week. Users still prefer to go with these phones, when being compared to the mobiles of this ongoing week.

This has greatly encouraged our makers, who are now coming with these phones in a large number. Thus, they are moving ahead with more infusion of likeness of these phones into a user's mind.

Let's sound more appealing by introducing some of these phones. We have a device like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 which has a better camera than the Note 8. It sports a dual 12MP rear setup that has a dual-aperture technology, and can record Super Slow-Mo videos.

There are stereo speakers and AR Emoji at back with some finer avatar customizations. The mobile features new S Pen which is capable of performing Bluetooth-connected magic tricks from up to 30 feet away. It also charges quickly with a powerful battery of 4,000mAh capacity.

This is the best Samsung phone you can buy when it comes to battery life. From a box of the Poco F1 phones, you have features like 6.18-inch notched display, Snapdragon 845 processor, LiquidCool technology, 4,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras backed by Artificial Intelligence and many more. The phone runs MIUI and supports face unlock feature as well.

To acquire the best information on these phones, you can check our list of handsets below.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Samsung Galaxy Note9

Key Specs

6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Oppo F9 (F9 Pro)

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi A2 (Mi 6X)

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 6.1 Plus (Nokia X6)

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Samsung Galaxy J6

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Huawei Nova 3i

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (Redmi 6 Pro) Key Specs

5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Apple iPhone 6

Key Specs

4.7 inch Retina HD Display

32 GB ROM

8MP Rear Camera

1.2MP Front Camera

A8 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M8 Motion Co-processor

1810mAH lithium-ion battery