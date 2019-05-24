TSMC will work with Huawei to manufacture next-gen mobile SoC Features oi-Vivek TSMC also manufactures Apple A12 Bionic SoC

Huawei, the Chinese tech giant has lost a lot of contacts over the last few hours due to an ongoing trade fiasco between the US govt and the China Govt. Now, Huawei finally has a piece of good news, as TSMC (Taiwanese Silicon Manufacturing Company) has officially confirmed that the company will work with Huawei, probably to manufacture next-gen mobile processors.

TSMC will probably manufacture the Kirin 985 SoC

When it comes to smartphone silicon manufacturing, TSMC is a giant, as the company also manufactures Apple's flagship SoC used on iPhone XS. It looks like the Taiwanese silicon manufacturer has nothing to do with the US and China trade war, and the company is most likely to manufacture the Kirin 990 or Kirin 985 SoC, that will power the Huawei Mate 30 and the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

Another report from the BBC suggests that the recent development between ARM and Huawei will not affect the design and manufacturing of the HiSilicon Kirin 985 SoC, which is most likely to power the upcoming flagship smartphones of Huawei. The company is most likely to announce the next flagship smartphone by the end of Q2 2019 or in the early Q3 2019, which is, again, expected to come with some ground breaking camera technology.

The above-mentioned statement hints that the company has already designed the Kirin 985 SoC, and is ready for the mass production, which will be taken care of by TSMC.

Huawei Mate 30 might launch with the new OS

Unless Huawei resolves the issue with Android (Google), the Huawei Mate 30 and the Huawei Mate 30 Pro are most likely to come with an all-new OS from Huawei, probably with support for Android apps and a third-party app store (especially outside China). It is very early to speculate the features of the Huawei P30 Pro, stay tuned to GizBot to get latest updates about Huawei related tech news.

