Upcoming Budget Flagship Smartphones To Arrive In India This Year
The list of devices that we have shared is about the most talked smartphones of 2020. As we are inching closer to the launch dates of these phones, we are getting to know the detailed specs of them. While a couple of these budget flagship handsets are launching in February, rest could arrive later in the months ahead.
Upcoming Budget Flagship Smartphones In 2020
Poco X2, on the list, has gone through a lot of ups and downs. A couple of reports even claimed that the handset might not get launched. But, the company finally came up with its official announcement date in India, February 4th, 2020.
However, we are not sure about the specs it will carry. As per the rumors, the highlights of the device will be proprietary fast charging, mid-segment Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, and MIUI 11 based on Android 10.
Another news that has hit headlines, quite very often, is the introduction of iPhone SE2. The handset by Apple is the next cheaper flagship offering, after iPhone SE. Apple seems to be adamant about the release of the iPhone SE2, to compete with OnePlus series phones, and Samsung's mid-range phones.
Despite coming at a cheaper price point, iPhone SE2 would ship an iPhone 8's design. It could come with the latest A13 Bionic chipset and run iOS 13 out-of-the-box. Let's have a look at the projected specs of these upcoming phones below.
Poco X2
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.7 inches Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Android v10 (Q)
- 128 GB Memory
- 4500 mAh Li-Polymer battery
Asus 7z
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.5 Inches Screen
- Snapdragon 865 SoC
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB
- 64MP main camera
- 6000 mAh Battery
OnePlus 8 Lite
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.4-inch AMOLED display
- 48MP and 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4000 mAh battery
Realme X3 Pro
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.5-inch full-HD (1080x2400 pixels) super amoled fluid display.
- 120 Hz and sampling rate 135 Hz
- an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor
- 108MP + 16MP + 8MP + 5MP Camera
- 64MP Front Camera
- 256 GB (UFS 3.0) storage/512GB(UFS3.0) storage
- A 5,000 mAh Battery
Redmi K30
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.67 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10.0; MIUI 11
- Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G
- 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery
Apple iPhone SE 2
Rumored Key Specs
- 4.7in display
- A13 chip
- 3GB of RAM
- 64GB of internal storage
- An updated LCP antenna for improved wireless performance
- Space Grey, Red and Silver finishes
