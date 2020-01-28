Upcoming Budget Flagship Smartphones To Arrive In India This Year

Upcoming Budget Flagship Smartphones In 2020

Poco X2, on the list, has gone through a lot of ups and downs. A couple of reports even claimed that the handset might not get launched. But, the company finally came up with its official announcement date in India, February 4th, 2020.

However, we are not sure about the specs it will carry. As per the rumors, the highlights of the device will be proprietary fast charging, mid-segment Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, and MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

Another news that has hit headlines, quite very often, is the introduction of iPhone SE2. The handset by Apple is the next cheaper flagship offering, after iPhone SE. Apple seems to be adamant about the release of the iPhone SE2, to compete with OnePlus series phones, and Samsung's mid-range phones.

Despite coming at a cheaper price point, iPhone SE2 would ship an iPhone 8's design. It could come with the latest A13 Bionic chipset and run iOS 13 out-of-the-box. Let's have a look at the projected specs of these upcoming phones below.

Poco X2

Rumored Key Specs

6.7 inches Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765

Android v10 (Q)

128 GB Memory

4500 mAh Li-Polymer battery

Asus 7z

Rumored Key Specs

6.5 Inches Screen

Snapdragon 865 SoC

8GB RAM

256GB

64MP main camera

6000 mAh Battery

OnePlus 8 Lite

Rumored Key Specs

a 6.4-inch AMOLED display

48MP and 5MP Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

4000 mAh battery

Realme X3 Pro

Rumored Key Specs

a 6.5-inch full-HD (1080x2400 pixels) super amoled fluid display.

120 Hz and sampling rate 135 Hz

an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

108MP + 16MP + 8MP + 5MP Camera

64MP Front Camera

256 GB (UFS 3.0) storage/512GB(UFS3.0) storage

A 5,000 mAh Battery

Redmi K30

Rumored Key Specs

6.67 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 10.0; MIUI 11

Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G

64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP + 2MP Rear Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery

Apple iPhone SE 2

Rumored Key Specs