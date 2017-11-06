Upto 45% Off: Best Tablets to buy in India from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Alcatel and more

At a time when everyone is looking for smartphones, the tablet craze has not faded away from the consumers. We say so as many people are looking out for tablets to carry out specific tasks without carrying their laptop all along with them wherever they go.

There are many tablets in the market to choose from. There are tablets launched by a slew of manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Alcatel, and many others.

There is no denying that the tablets are good enough to carry out some functionalities those cannot be done using smartphones. Also, the tablets are convenient to use when it comes to entertainment and productive purposes.

If you are looking out for a tablet and interested in buying one at a good and lucrative deal so that you get a great value for the money you pay, here we have a slew of tablets those available at up to 45% discount. Scroll down the list below to know more about the tablets under off.

6% off on Apple iPad Tablet (9.7 inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi), Gold

Key Features

9.7-inch (24.64 centimeters) LED Backlit Display with IPS Technology, Fingerprint-resistant Oleophobic Coating with 2048 x 1536 pixels resolution and 264 ppi pixel density

8MP primary camera with auto focus, panorama

1.2MP front facing camera

IOS v10 operating system with A9 Chip with 64-bit Architecture with Embedded M9 Co-processor processor

32GB internal memory

32.4-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery 15% off on Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus

Key Features

8 inch screen 1920 x 1200 Pixels

3 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

8 MP Primary Camera

5 MP Front

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

4850 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953) Octa Core 64-bit Processor 8% off on Samsung Galaxy Tab A Tablet

Key Features

8 inch screen with 1024 x 768 Pixels Display Resolution

16GB ROM

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

5.0 MP Primary Camera

Android 5

4200 mAh Battery 23% off Micromax Canvas Tab P681 Tablet , Blue

Key Features

8-inch IPS capacitive touch screen with 1280 x 800 pixels resolution

5MP primary camera with auto focus, flash

2MP front facing camera

Android v6 Marshmallow operating system

1.3GHz Mediatek MT8321 quad core processor

1GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 32GB and dual SIM (micro+micro) dual-standby (3G+3G)

4000mAH lithium polymer battery 18% off Samsung Galaxy J Max Tablet

Key Features

1.5 Quad Core Processor Processor

1.5GB RAM

4G - VoLTE

8 MP Primary Camera

2 MP Secondary Camera

Expandable Memory upto 200 GB

4000 mAh Battery 31% off on Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 8 Tablet , Slate Black

Key Features

8-inch HD IPS capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 800 pixels resolution

Android v6.0 Marshmallow operating system

8MP primary camera with auto focus

8MP front facing camera

1.3GHz Qualcomm APQ8009/MSM8909 quad core processor

1GB RAM

16GB internal memory and single micro SIM.

6200mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 20 hours and standby time of 95 hours 8% off on Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2017

Key Features

8-inch (1280×800) WXGA TFT display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery 5% off on Apple iPad Pro Tablet

Key Features

12.9-inch LED-backlit multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 2732 x 2048 pixels resolution and 264 ppi pixel density

8MP primary camera with auto focus

1.2MP front facing camera

iOS v9 operating system

A9X chip 64-bit architecture processor, M9 motion coprocessor

128GB internal memory and single nano SIM

Lithium-polymer battery 11% off on Samsung Tab S3 (with Pen) 32 GB 9.7 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Silver)

Key Features

9.7-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 2048 x 1536 pixels resolution and 16M color support

13MP primary camera with flash LED, auto focus and 5MP front facing camera

Android v7 Nougat operating system

2.15GHz + 1.6GHz Snapdragon 820 quad core processor

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB and single nano SIM

6000mAH lithium-ion battery Honor MediaPad T3 16 GB 8 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Luxurious Gold)

Key Features

8-inch (1280 × 800 pixels) IPS display with 58% NTSC color gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

5MP auto focus rear Camera

2MP front-facing Camera

4G LTE (with voice calling)

Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS / aGPS

4800mAh battery 27% off on Intex I-Buddy IN-7DD01 Tablet (7 inch, 8GB, Wi-Fi+3G+Voice Calling), Black

Key Features

7 inch (17.7 centimeters) HD display (Basic screen quality)

Andoid 5.1 operating system with Mediatek quad core processor

1GB RAM

8 GB internal memory

expandable upto 32GB

2800mAH lithium-polymer battery(battery backup depends on usage)

2MP primary camera and 0.3 MP front facing camera(Very Basic Use)

3G dual sim, Supports USB/ Bluetooth tethering, Wifi and bluetooth enabled, FM radio support with hands free, With GPS and AGPS, With preloaded apps like Google maps, youtube, gmail, news and weather etc

2G bands - GSM 850/900/1800/1900, 3G bands -WCDMA 2100, Included