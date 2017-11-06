Upto 45% Off: Best Tablets to buy in India from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Alcatel and more

At a time when everyone is looking for smartphones, the tablet craze has not faded away from the consumers. We say so as many people are looking out for tablets to carry out specific tasks without carrying their laptop all along with them wherever they go.
There are many tablets in the market to choose from. There are tablets launched by a slew of manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Alcatel, and many others.
There is no denying that the tablets are good enough to carry out some functionalities those cannot be done using smartphones. Also, the tablets are convenient to use when it comes to entertainment and productive purposes.
SEE ALSO: Buying Guide: Best 4G Volte Smartphones to buy in India
If you are looking out for a tablet and interested in buying one at a good and lucrative deal so that you get a great value for the money you pay, here we have a slew of tablets those available at up to 45% discount. Scroll down the list below to know more about the tablets under off.
6% off on Apple iPad Tablet (9.7 inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi), Gold
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 9.7-inch (24.64 centimeters) LED Backlit Display with IPS Technology, Fingerprint-resistant Oleophobic Coating with 2048 x 1536 pixels resolution and 264 ppi pixel density
- 8MP primary camera with auto focus, panorama
- 1.2MP front facing camera
- IOS v10 operating system with A9 Chip with 64-bit Architecture with Embedded M9 Co-processor processor
- 32GB internal memory
- 32.4-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery
15% off on Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 8 inch screen 1920 x 1200 Pixels
- 3 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 8 MP Primary Camera
- 5 MP Front
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 4850 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953) Octa Core 64-bit Processor
8% off on Samsung Galaxy Tab A Tablet
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 8 inch screen with 1024 x 768 Pixels Display Resolution
- 16GB ROM
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 5.0 MP Primary Camera
- Android 5
- 4200 mAh Battery
23% off Micromax Canvas Tab P681 Tablet , Blue
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 8-inch IPS capacitive touch screen with 1280 x 800 pixels resolution
- 5MP primary camera with auto focus, flash
- 2MP front facing camera
- Android v6 Marshmallow operating system
- 1.3GHz Mediatek MT8321 quad core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 32GB and dual SIM (micro+micro) dual-standby (3G+3G)
- 4000mAH lithium polymer battery
18% off Samsung Galaxy J Max Tablet
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 1.5 Quad Core Processor Processor
- 1.5GB RAM
- 4G - VoLTE
- 8 MP Primary Camera
- 2 MP Secondary Camera
- Expandable Memory upto 200 GB
- 4000 mAh Battery
31% off on Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 8 Tablet , Slate Black
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 8-inch HD IPS capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 800 pixels resolution
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow operating system
- 8MP primary camera with auto focus
- 8MP front facing camera
- 1.3GHz Qualcomm APQ8009/MSM8909 quad core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory and single micro SIM.
- 6200mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 20 hours and standby time of 95 hours
8% off on Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2017
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 8-inch (1280×800) WXGA TFT display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
5% off on Apple iPad Pro Tablet
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 12.9-inch LED-backlit multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 2732 x 2048 pixels resolution and 264 ppi pixel density
- 8MP primary camera with auto focus
- 1.2MP front facing camera
- iOS v9 operating system
- A9X chip 64-bit architecture processor, M9 motion coprocessor
- 128GB internal memory and single nano SIM
- Lithium-polymer battery
11% off on Samsung Tab S3 (with Pen) 32 GB 9.7 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Silver)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 9.7-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 2048 x 1536 pixels resolution and 16M color support
- 13MP primary camera with flash LED, auto focus and 5MP front facing camera
- Android v7 Nougat operating system
- 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz Snapdragon 820 quad core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB and single nano SIM
- 6000mAH lithium-ion battery
Honor MediaPad T3 16 GB 8 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Luxurious Gold)
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 8-inch (1280 × 800 pixels) IPS display with 58% NTSC color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- 5MP auto focus rear Camera
- 2MP front-facing Camera
- 4G LTE (with voice calling)
- Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS / aGPS
- 4800mAh battery
27% off on Intex I-Buddy IN-7DD01 Tablet (7 inch, 8GB, Wi-Fi+3G+Voice Calling), Black
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 7 inch (17.7 centimeters) HD display (Basic screen quality)
- Andoid 5.1 operating system with Mediatek quad core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8 GB internal memory
- expandable upto 32GB
- 2800mAH lithium-polymer battery(battery backup depends on usage)
- 2MP primary camera and 0.3 MP front facing camera(Very Basic Use)
- 3G dual sim, Supports USB/ Bluetooth tethering, Wifi and bluetooth enabled, FM radio support with hands free, With GPS and AGPS, With preloaded apps like Google maps, youtube, gmail, news and weather etc
- 2G bands - GSM 850/900/1800/1900, 3G bands -WCDMA 2100, Included