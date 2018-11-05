Vivo announces ‘Grand Diwali Sale’ on Vivo e-store: Get discounts on Vivo V11 Pro, NEX, X2 and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- As Pressure On Ram Temple Mounts, Govt Set To Take Ordinance Route
- Realme Might Increase The Smartphone Prices Post Diwali Sales: Madhav Sheth
- Mahindra's Flagship SUV To Launch On November 26 — To Be Called Alturas
- Ranveer Singh Looks Dashing And Lively During His Haldi Ceremony; View Pics
- India Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Kuldeep, Karthik Guide India To A 5-Wicket-Win - As It Happened
- Here's Why You Must Visit The Ancient Govindaraja Swamy Temple In Tirupati
- Hypnobirthing Technique: Everything You Need To Know
- 9 Companies To Be Delisted On BSE From Monday
On 2nd November, 2018 Vivo India announced 'Grand Diwali Sale' which will last on 5th November, 2018. During this great sale strategy, you can purchase several Vivo phones at their great discounted price options. You can also obtain newly launched devices like V11 and V11 Pro at their curtailed price options. The scheme comes along with several other exciting offers which are really worth, making your festival even more attractive.
Vivo with such fantastic plan allows users to purchase some flagship handsets, whose price have been dropped greatly. Such mega price drops on these devices were never seen before. Hence, this is the prime reason due to which users can go with their purchasing.
Some of the important features catered by these devices are powerful chipset which makes your multitasking very smooth, halo full view display, AI based selfie camera, Funtouch based OS, and many more. Considering such interesting attributes, your sale seeks additional benefit.
Talking about the offers on these mobiles, you will be surprised to know that they are in abundance. You can get 5% HDFC bank cashback on credit cards and EMI, no cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv EMI cards, assured buyback on V11, V11 Pro & V9 Pro, and one time screen replacement on V11 Pro and V11.
You can get free Bluetooth earphones on X21, Nex, V11, V11 Pro & V9. In addition, there are also few coupons that can make your shopping more profitable. You can get coupon deals worth Rs. 1,500 on Y83(4GB), coupons deals up to Rs. 300 on headphones & USB cable. Lastly, 10 lucky customers get a chance to win Vivo gifts worth INR 3,900.
Customers can also play the game of "Spin and Win" to avail additional discount coupons upto Rs. 2,000, and free BookMyShow movie vouchers (worth INR 500). To know more about these offers, you can visit Vivo's official website: shop.vivo.com/in/.
10% OFF on Vivo V11 Pro
Buy This offer on Vivo eStore
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery
16% OFF on Vivo V11
Buy This offer on Vivo eStore
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3315mAh battery with fast charging
11% off on Vivo V9 Pro
Buy This offer on Vivo eStore
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
6% off on Vivo NEX
Buy This offer on Vivo eStore
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU (NEX S) / Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU (NEX A)
- 8GB with 256GB / 128GB storage (NEX S), 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage (NEX A)
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera,
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
14% off on Vivo X21
Buy This offer on Vivo eStore
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
13% off on Vivo Y83 (4GB)
Buy This offer on Vivo eStore
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
30% off on Vivo V9 Youth
Buy This offer on Vivo eStore
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
35% OFF on Vivo V7 Plus
Buy This offer on Vivo eStore
Key Specs
- 5.99 Inch HD IPS LCD Touchscreen Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 24MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth
- 3225 MAh Battery
10% off on Vivo Y81
Buy This offer on Vivo eStore
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
8% off on Vivo Y71
Buy This offer on Vivo eStore
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery
33% OFF on Vivo V9
Buy This offer on Vivo eStore
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and, secondary 2MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery