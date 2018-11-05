Vivo announces ‘Grand Diwali Sale’ on Vivo e-store: Get discounts on Vivo V11 Pro, NEX, X2 and more

On 2nd November, 2018 Vivo India announced 'Grand Diwali Sale' which will last on 5th November, 2018. During this great sale strategy, you can purchase several Vivo phones at their great discounted price options. You can also obtain newly launched devices like V11 and V11 Pro at their curtailed price options. The scheme comes along with several other exciting offers which are really worth, making your festival even more attractive.

Vivo with such fantastic plan allows users to purchase some flagship handsets, whose price have been dropped greatly. Such mega price drops on these devices were never seen before. Hence, this is the prime reason due to which users can go with their purchasing.

Some of the important features catered by these devices are powerful chipset which makes your multitasking very smooth, halo full view display, AI based selfie camera, Funtouch based OS, and many more. Considering such interesting attributes, your sale seeks additional benefit.

Talking about the offers on these mobiles, you will be surprised to know that they are in abundance. You can get 5% HDFC bank cashback on credit cards and EMI, no cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv EMI cards, assured buyback on V11, V11 Pro & V9 Pro, and one time screen replacement on V11 Pro and V11.

You can get free Bluetooth earphones on X21, Nex, V11, V11 Pro & V9. In addition, there are also few coupons that can make your shopping more profitable. You can get coupon deals worth Rs. 1,500 on Y83(4GB), coupons deals up to Rs. 300 on headphones & USB cable. Lastly, 10 lucky customers get a chance to win Vivo gifts worth INR 3,900.

Customers can also play the game of "Spin and Win" to avail additional discount coupons upto Rs. 2,000, and free BookMyShow movie vouchers (worth INR 500). To know more about these offers, you can visit Vivo's official website: shop.vivo.com/in/.

10% OFF on Vivo V11 Pro

Key Specs

6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3315mAh battery with fast charging

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU (NEX S) / Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU (NEX A)

8GB with 256GB / 128GB storage (NEX S), 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage (NEX A)

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera,

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

Key Specs 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3225 MAh Battery

Key Specs

5.99 Inch HD IPS LCD Touchscreen Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

24MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth

3260mAh battery

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery

Key Specs

6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and, secondary 2MP camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery