Week 17, 2019 launch round-up: Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, OPPO A1k, Realme 3 Pro, Lenovo Z6 Pro and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Week 17's cover-up includes some of the new handsets and gadgets which have been mentioned in our list below. These products hold good ratings by a group of technocrats which clearly shows how useful these wares can become when users decide to operate them. Some wares in the list include- Redmi Y3, OPPO A9, Redmi 7, OPPO A1k, Realme 3 Pro, Lenovo Z6 Pro, and more.

Some of these devices in the list come with to the most massive 5000 mAh which features 18W dual-engine fast charging support or any other technology that can refill the battery very quickly. Some of them feature a primary sensor of 48MP which together with secondary and depth sensors- can generate photos that can comfortably match with that of a DSLR.

A couple of phones are powered by Snapdragon 855- the latest SoC from Qualcomm, which offers ultra-smooth performance. Even these phones run the latest OS of Pie version that is topped with their own customization.

The list has a couple of gadgets which you can also find. These electronic products also have some interesting features. All the latest TV models from Xiaomi are also enlisted below, from which you can find the one that matches your configuration stats.

OPPO A9 Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4020mAh battery with fast charging Vivo Y17 Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery HONOR 8S Key Specs

5.71-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3020mAh battery Sound One X70 Sports Bluetooth Key Specs

Bluetooth Specification: V 5.0

Battery Capacity: 100mAh/3.7V

Frequency Response: 20Hz -22kHz

Playback Time: Up to 8 Hours

Standby Time: 100 Hours

Charging Time: 1-2 Hours Xiaomi Redmi 7 Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Splash resistant (P2i nano coating)

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery900mAh (minimum) battery Meizu 16s Key Specs

6.2-inch (1080 × 2232 pixels) Full HD+ 18.6:9 Super AMOLED display with 500 nits brightness

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Flyme OS 8

48MP rear camera and 20MP secondary telephoto camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3600mAh (typical) / 3540mAh (minimum) battery Infinix Smart 3 Plus Key Specs

6.21 Inch HD+ Display

2GHz Quad-Core Helio A22 Processor

2GBGB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP + Low Light Sensor Triple Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

Micro-USB Port

3500mAh Battery Lenovo Z6 Pro Key Specs

6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 display with DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x with 128GB / 256GB internal memory

12GB RAM with 512GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZUI 11

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Xiaomi Mi ART TV Key Specs

65-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10

1.8GHz Quad-Core Amologic processor with 750MHz Mali-T830 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB internal memory

PatchWall with Android TV

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth, 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB, Ethernet

4-mic line array

13.9mm slim frame

Supports H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

2×12W (20mm dome treble +2.5 inch mid-low frequency speaker) + standard subwoofer , DTS audio, Dolby Audio Xiaomi Mi E32A Smart TV Key Specs

32-inch (1366×768 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle

1.5GHz Multi-Core processor with Multi-Core GPU

1GB RAM, 4GB internal memory

PatchWall with Android TV

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz , Bluetooth, 2 x HDMI, 1 x USB, Ethernet

Supports H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

2 x 6W Stereo speakers, DTS audio Xiaomi Mi E43A Smart TV Key Specs

43-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10

1.5GHz Multi-Core processor with Multi-Core GPU

1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory

PatchWall with Android TV

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz , Bluetooth, 2 x HDMI, 1 x USB, Ethernet

Supports H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

2 x 8W Stereo speakers, DTS audio Xiaomi Mi E55A and E65A Key Specs

55-inch / 65-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10

1.5GHz Quad-Core processor with 750MHz Mali-450 GPU

2GB RAM, 8GB internal memory

PatchWall with Android TV

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth, 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB, Ethernet

Supports H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

2 x 8W Stereo speakers, DTS audio, Dolby Audio Xolo ZX Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery OPPO A1k Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual SIM

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery OPPO A5s Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 8.1

13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery Realme 3 Pro Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform and with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera and5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.8″ sensor

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4045mAh battery Realme C2 Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Face unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery LG X4 (2019) Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery ASUS Zenfone Lite L1 Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13 MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Asus Zenfone Max M1 Key Specs

5.7 Inch HD+ IPS Display

Snapdragon 425/430 Processor

2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

Dual 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8 Or 13MP Front Dual Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

MicroSD/VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.0

4000mAh Battery