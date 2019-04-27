TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Nirav Modi's Bail Rejected For The Third Time
- IPL 2019: CSK vs MI — Preview
- Ducati Launches 2019 Scrambler Models In India — Prices Start At 7.89 Lakh
- Vivo V15 Price Slashed In India, Now Available For Rs 21,990
- Petrol And Diesel To Get Expensive As OMCs Seen To Recover Losses: Fitch
- Mehr Jesia REACTS To Arjun Rampal Becoming A Dad With New GF
- Kriti Sanon's Off-Duty Look
- The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar
Week 17, 2019 launch round-up: Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, OPPO A1k, Realme 3 Pro, Lenovo Z6 Pro and more
Week 17's cover-up includes some of the new handsets and gadgets which have been mentioned in our list below. These products hold good ratings by a group of technocrats which clearly shows how useful these wares can become when users decide to operate them. Some wares in the list include- Redmi Y3, OPPO A9, Redmi 7, OPPO A1k, Realme 3 Pro, Lenovo Z6 Pro, and more.
Some of these devices in the list come with to the most massive 5000 mAh which features 18W dual-engine fast charging support or any other technology that can refill the battery very quickly. Some of them feature a primary sensor of 48MP which together with secondary and depth sensors- can generate photos that can comfortably match with that of a DSLR.
A couple of phones are powered by Snapdragon 855- the latest SoC from Qualcomm, which offers ultra-smooth performance. Even these phones run the latest OS of Pie version that is topped with their own customization.
The list has a couple of gadgets which you can also find. These electronic products also have some interesting features. All the latest TV models from Xiaomi are also enlisted below, from which you can find the one that matches your configuration stats.
OPPO A9
- 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4020mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo Y17
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
HONOR 8S
- 5.71-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 curved glass display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh battery
Sound One X70 Sports Bluetooth
Key Specs
- Bluetooth Specification: V 5.0
- Battery Capacity: 100mAh/3.7V
- Frequency Response: 20Hz -22kHz
- Playback Time: Up to 8 Hours
- Standby Time: 100 Hours
- Charging Time: 1-2 Hours
Xiaomi Redmi 7
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Splash resistant (P2i nano coating)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y3
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery900mAh (minimum) battery
Meizu 16s
- 6.2-inch (1080 × 2232 pixels) Full HD+ 18.6:9 Super AMOLED display with 500 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Flyme OS 8
- 48MP rear camera and 20MP secondary telephoto camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh (typical) / 3540mAh (minimum) battery
Infinix Smart 3 Plus
- 6.21 Inch HD+ Display
- 2GHz Quad-Core Helio A22 Processor
- 2GBGB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP + Low Light Sensor Triple Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- Micro-USB Port
- 3500mAh Battery
Lenovo Z6 Pro
- 6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 display with DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x with 128GB / 256GB internal memory
- 12GB RAM with 512GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZUI 11
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi ART TV
Key Specs
- 65-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10
- 1.8GHz Quad-Core Amologic processor with 750MHz Mali-T830 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
- PatchWall with Android TV
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth, 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB, Ethernet
- 4-mic line array
- 13.9mm slim frame
- Supports H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
- 2×12W (20mm dome treble +2.5 inch mid-low frequency speaker) + standard subwoofer , DTS audio, Dolby Audio
Xiaomi Mi E32A Smart TV
Key Specs
- 32-inch (1366×768 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle
- 1.5GHz Multi-Core processor with Multi-Core GPU
- 1GB RAM, 4GB internal memory
- PatchWall with Android TV
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz , Bluetooth, 2 x HDMI, 1 x USB, Ethernet
- Supports H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
- 2 x 6W Stereo speakers, DTS audio
Xiaomi Mi E43A Smart TV
Key Specs
- 43-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10
- 1.5GHz Multi-Core processor with Multi-Core GPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory
- PatchWall with Android TV
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz , Bluetooth, 2 x HDMI, 1 x USB, Ethernet
- Supports H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
- 2 x 8W Stereo speakers, DTS audio
Xiaomi Mi E55A and E65A
Key Specs
- 55-inch / 65-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core processor with 750MHz Mali-450 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 8GB internal memory
- PatchWall with Android TV
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth, 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB, Ethernet
- Supports H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
- 2 x 8W Stereo speakers, DTS audio, Dolby Audio
Xolo ZX
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
OPPO A1k
- 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
- Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual SIM
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OPPO A5s
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 8.1
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Realme 3 Pro
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform and with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera and5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.8″ sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4045mAh battery
Realme C2
- 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Face unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
LG X4 (2019)
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh battery
ASUS Zenfone Lite L1
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 13 MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Asus Zenfone Max M1
- 5.7 Inch HD+ IPS Display
- Snapdragon 425/430 Processor
- 2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8 Or 13MP Front Dual Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- MicroSD/VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.0
- 4000mAh Battery