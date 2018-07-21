Week 29, 2018 launch round-up: Nokia 6.1, Nokia X5, Huawei nova 3i and more

Related Articles
The smartphones launches seem not to rest. We come across several new launches almost every day. There are interesting global announcements or Indian launches in this segment. We witnessed the launch of several interesting launches of which some models were highly anticipated models.
When it comes to the global announcements, we came across the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 getting unveiled in China putting an end to numerous rumors and claims. Also, the Nokia X5 slated to be unveiled on July 11 went official on July 18. In addition to the global announcements, we saw some interesting smartphone launches in the Indian market as well.
The Nokia 6.1 Plus aka Nokia X6 global variant made its debut in the international markets starting with Hong Kong. Well, the Vivo NEX S was launched in India and went on sale.
Today, we have compiled all these launches at one place for you. Take a look at the same from here.
Nokia 6 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0um pixel size
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Nokia X5
Key Specs
- 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory
- 4GB with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei Nova 3i
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo NEX
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging
Nokia 3.1
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS
- 2990mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi Max 3
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- MIUI based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano / nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5500mAh (typical) / 5400mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Huawei nova 3
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Intex Indie 5
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Dragontrail Glass protection
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery