Week 29, 2018 launch round-up: Nokia 6.1, Nokia X5, Huawei nova 3i and more

The smartphones launches seem not to rest. We come across several new launches almost every day. There are interesting global announcements or Indian launches in this segment. We witnessed the launch of several interesting launches of which some models were highly anticipated models.

When it comes to the global announcements, we came across the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 getting unveiled in China putting an end to numerous rumors and claims. Also, the Nokia X5 slated to be unveiled on July 11 went official on July 18. In addition to the global announcements, we saw some interesting smartphone launches in the Indian market as well.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus aka Nokia X6 global variant made its debut in the international markets starting with Hong Kong. Well, the Vivo NEX S was launched in India and went on sale.

Today, we have compiled all these launches at one place for you. Take a look at the same from here.

Nokia 6 Plus Key Specs

5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0um pixel size

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Nokia X5 Key Specs

5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory

4GB with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Huawei Nova 3i Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 128GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Vivo NEX Key Specs

6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging Nokia 3.1 Key Specs 5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS

2990mAh battery Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Key Specs

6.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

MIUI based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano / nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5500mAh (typical) / 5400mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Huawei nova 3 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Intex Indie 5 Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Dragontrail Glass protection

1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED Flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery