Weekend offers on smartphones: Oppo F9 Pro, Nova 3i, LG G7 Plus ThinQ and more

The Flipkart and Amazon, India have once again come up with a scheme called "WEEKEND offers". It is with the attractive bids provided by these shopping platforms, that the users now can avail few of the high-grade smartphones easily. At the same, they can also get to know some of the amazing features of these mobiles.
Following the deals offered by the Flipkart, users are going to get much better discounts. Like, if you want to purchase the Oppo F9 Pro then you can avail it at a price of Rs. 23,990 with 7% off. You will also get up to Rs. 18,000 off on exchange, with EMI starting from Rs. 2,666/month on the aforesaid handset.
There are more devices which too come with greater bids such as better exchange offers, good EMI options and many more. Importantly, the Flipkart is offering good EMI options for the newly launched and exclusive devices as well.
Amazon, India also comes with few valuable offers. It provides 1-year screen protection plan, better discount with Axis Bank cards, no cost EMI, and 5% instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit EMI.
For an instance if you go with the purchasing of the Huawei Nova 3i, then you are going to get some better offers. You can avail this phone at a revised price point of Rs. 20,990 with 13% off, and can get up to Rs. 7,303 off on exchange. Besides, you can get this device with EMI starting at Rs. 998/month.
We have added some of the best handsets in the list below, which you can refer.
8% off on Oppo F9 Pro (EMI starts at Rs 1,141. No Cost EMI)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge
15% off on RealME 1 (EMI starts at Rs 522. No Cost EMI)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3410mAh battery
23% off on Honor 7C (EMI starts at Rs 475 per month)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
13% off on Huawei Nova 3i (EMI starts at Rs 1,664. No Cost EMI)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing cameraand secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
13% off on Honor 7A (Black) (EMI starts at Rs 454 per month)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
10% off on Motorola Moto G6 Play (EMI starts at Rs 559 per month)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.7 Inch HD+ Display
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Splash Resistant
- Turbo Charging
- 4000 MAh Battery
Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU / 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- P2i water-repellent nano coating
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
15% off on Samsung Galaxy on8 2018
Offers:
- No cost EMI from Rs 1,888/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans
- Get upto Rs 15000 off on exchangeBuy with Exchange
- Special PriceGet extra Rs 3000 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C
- Partner OfferJio: Get Rs 2750 instant cashback and double data for up to 4 rechargesKnow More
- Buy Complete Mobile Protection at Just Rs 99.
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
27% off on LG G7 Plus ThinQ
Offers:
- No cost EMI from Rs 4,444/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans
- Get upto Rs 15000 off on exchangeBuy with Exchange
- Special PriceGet extra ₹15010 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C
- Bank Offer5% Cashback* on transactions made using HDFC Bank Credit Cards And EMI TransactionsT&C
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
33% off on Samsung Galaxy A6
Offers:
- No cost EMI from Rs 1,888/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans
- Get upto Rs 15000 off on exchangeBuy with Exchange
- Special PriceGet extra Rs 8510 off (price inclusive of discount)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
8% off on Honor 10
Offers:
- No cost EMI from ₹5,500/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans
- Get upto ₹15000 off on exchangeBuy with Exchange
- Special PriceGet extra ₹3000 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP (RGB) primary camera with LED flash
- secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging