Weekend offers on smartphones: Oppo F9 Pro, Nova 3i, LG G7 Plus ThinQ and more

The Flipkart and Amazon, India have once again come up with a scheme called "WEEKEND offers". It is with the attractive bids provided by these shopping platforms, that the users now can avail few of the high-grade smartphones easily. At the same, they can also get to know some of the amazing features of these mobiles.

Following the deals offered by the Flipkart, users are going to get much better discounts. Like, if you want to purchase the Oppo F9 Pro then you can avail it at a price of Rs. 23,990 with 7% off. You will also get up to Rs. 18,000 off on exchange, with EMI starting from Rs. 2,666/month on the aforesaid handset.

There are more devices which too come with greater bids such as better exchange offers, good EMI options and many more. Importantly, the Flipkart is offering good EMI options for the newly launched and exclusive devices as well.

Amazon, India also comes with few valuable offers. It provides 1-year screen protection plan, better discount with Axis Bank cards, no cost EMI, and 5% instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit EMI.

For an instance if you go with the purchasing of the Huawei Nova 3i, then you are going to get some better offers. You can avail this phone at a revised price point of Rs. 20,990 with 13% off, and can get up to Rs. 7,303 off on exchange. Besides, you can get this device with EMI starting at Rs. 998/month.

We have added some of the best handsets in the list below, which you can refer.

Oppo F9 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge

Key Specs 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3410mAh battery

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing cameraand secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

Key Specs

5.7 Inch HD+ Display

1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

Splash Resistant

Turbo Charging

4000 MAh Battery Motorola Moto E5 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU / 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

P2i water-repellent nano coating

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging

Get upto Rs 15000 off on exchange

Special Price

Partner Offer

Buy Complete Mobile Protection at Just Rs 99.

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G LTE

3300mAh battery

Get upto Rs 15000 off on exchange

Special Price

Bank Offer

Bank Offer

Key Specs 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging

Get upto Rs 15000 off on exchange

Special Price

Key Specs 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Get upto ₹15000 off on exchange

Special Price

Bank Offer

Key Specs 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera with LED flash

secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging