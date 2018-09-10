ENGLISH

What is 4G+ on the Poco F1? Difference between 4G and 4G+ explained

4G+ is the most advanced LTE technology available for smartphones and tablets

    The Xiaomi Poco F1 is the most affordable smartphone available in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The base variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs 20,999 for the base variant with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

    One of the highlights of the Poco F1 was the support for the 4G+ network, where the smartphone can offer better download speeds compared to the other smartphones (which do not support 4G+).

    What is 4G+?

    4G+ is the latest connectivity feature, which is available on select smartphones, which will enhance the download and upload speeds on a mobile network.

    According to Xiaomi, the 4G+ on the Poco F1 can combine different radio frequency to offer faster network performance and better coverage compared to the 4G network. According to Xiaomi, the 4G+ feature on the Poco F1 offers up to 275% faster downloading speeds compared to a smartphone with 4G connectivity. 4G+ will also enhance VoLTE calls by minimizing the VoLTE call drop.

    Real-life test

    We ran Speedtest app on the Xiaomi Poco F1 and the OnePlus 6 and we were surprised by the results that we obtained. The Poco F1 with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC did get considerably low download and upload speeds compared to the OnePlus 5, which runs on the Snapdragon 835.

    In fact, we ran this test multiple times and the results were more or less the same. This was the best result that we got from these devices.

    Conclusion

    As of now, it is very clear that the Poco F1 did offer lower download speeds compared to the Poco F1 on both Jio and Airtel network. So, even though Xiaomi claims that the 4G+ will improve the download speeds, albeit, we did not notice the same in real life. Maybe, with a software update, the company might fix this issue.

