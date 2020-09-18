Just In
What The Yellow, Orange, And Green Dots In iOS 14 Indicate?
Apple recently released the iOS 14 update for a range of iPhones and iPads. This is the latest iteration of the smartphone operating system from Apple that has introduced a lot of new features with respect to privacy and security.
If you update your iPhone to iOS 14, then you might have noticed a yellow dot on your device and you might be wondering why is there a yellow dot on the screen? And here is the answer to these questions that might have been bothering you.
Yellow Dot In iOS 14
The yellow dot in iOS 14 is one of the newest security features introduced by Apple. If you see a yellow dot on the top right corner of your iPhone, then it indicates that an app or a service is actively using the microphone.
You might have noticed this yellow dot while making a voice call, which is one of the primary tasks of a smartphone and it does require a microphone. Similarly, if you are playing a game or using apps like a camera or an audio recording app, then also you might see this yellow dot on an iPhone running on iOS 14.
What is Orange Dot in iOS 14?
In some phones, the yellow dot might look like an orange dot and it also means that an app or a service is using a microphone. However, if you see a green top in the same place, it then indicates that an app or a service is using the camera hardware. Even if you open the stock camera app on an iPhone running on iOS 14, then you will see the green dot and there is nothing to worry about.
A Nifty Feature That Every Smartphone OS Has To Incorporate
There are a few third-party apps that use the microphone and camera as soon as you open then. This feature makes sure that the owner of the device is aware of the active usage of the camera/microphone so that everything happens with the user's consent.
