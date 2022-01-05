Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale: Amazon Discount Offers On Mi 11X Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Mi 11X 5G, And More

Array

We have listed out some of the best Xiaomi phones to get at a discount at the Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale on Amazon. For instance, you can get the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE 5Gfor just Rs. 26,999 after a 16 percent discount. Plus, you can get the Mi 11X 5G for just Rs. 27,999 instead of Rs. 33,999.



The Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale on Amazon is offering a huge discount on the Mi 11X Pro 5G as well. The Amazon sale is offering the Pro variant with a 23 percent discount, bringing down the price from Rs. 47,999 to just Rs. 36,999. Now aren't these some exciting offers to check out?

Mi 11X Pro 5G (Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

M.R.P.: Rs. 47,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; You Save: Rs. 11,000 (23% Off)

Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at 23% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Jazz Blue 6GB RAM 128 GB Storage)

M.R.P.: Rs. 31,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 26,9999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (16% Off)

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

Mi 11X 5G (Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM)

M.R.P.: Rs. 33,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 27,9999 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (18% Off)

Mi 11X 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

Mi 11X 5G (Cosmic Black 8GB RAM 128GB ROM)

M.R.P.: Rs. 34,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,9999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (14% Off)

Mi 11X 5G (Cosmic Black 8GB RAM 128GB ROM) is available at 14% discount during Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

