Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 vs other smartphones under Rs 40,000

Xiaomi announced the launch of the Mi Mix 2 smartphone in India yesterday at a price point of Rs. 35,999. This great news for the Mi fans who were waiting for the launch of the bezel-less smartphone.
The company released the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in the country and it is available exclusively via Flipkart and Mi.com from October 17.
The device will also be made available via the Mi Home and other offline retail stores from the first week of November. Interestingly, the company will sell the device at 0% interest on EMI across all the channels.
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Given that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is priced at Rs. 35,999, we know that the device directly competes against the likes of the other affordable flagship smartphones in the market including OnePlus 5 and Nokia 8.
That being said, we have listed some of the sub-Rs. 40,000 priced smartphones those can be considered as rivals to the new Xiaomi smartphone.
Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 26,849
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash, Sony IMX398 sensor
- secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
LG G6
Buy At Price of Rs 35,878
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant
- 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
LG V20
Buy At Price of Rs 31,099
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 16MP rear camera with OIS 2.0
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- ESS SABRE ES9218 Quad DAC, B&O audio, High AOP Mic
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Blackberry KEYone Limited Edition
Buy At Price of Rs 39,990
Key Features
- 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, scratch-resistant glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- 4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3505mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
HTC U Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 39,985
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection / Sapphire Glass (128GB version)
- 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64/128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
HTC 10
Buy At Price of Rs 37,990
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32/64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense 8.0 UI
- 12MP (HTC Ultrapixel 2) camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP autofocus front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Sony Xperia XZs
Buy At Price of Rs 39,712
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display, X-Reality, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, sRGB 138%
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
Sony Xperia XZ
Buy At Price of Rs 36,990
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (Dual SIM) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 23MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2900 mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
Honor 8 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging