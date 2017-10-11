Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 vs other smartphones under Rs 40,000

Xiaomi announced the launch of the Mi Mix 2 smartphone in India yesterday at a price point of Rs. 35,999. This great news for the Mi fans who were waiting for the launch of the bezel-less smartphone.

The company released the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in the country and it is available exclusively via Flipkart and Mi.com from October 17.

The device will also be made available via the Mi Home and other offline retail stores from the first week of November. Interestingly, the company will sell the device at 0% interest on EMI across all the channels.

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging

Given that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is priced at Rs. 35,999, we know that the device directly competes against the likes of the other affordable flagship smartphones in the market including OnePlus 5 and Nokia 8.

That being said, we have listed some of the sub-Rs. 40,000 priced smartphones those can be considered as rivals to the new Xiaomi smartphone.

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra Buy At Price of Rs 26,849

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash, Sony IMX398 sensor

secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A) LG G6 Buy At Price of Rs 35,878

Key Features

5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI

Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant

13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens

4G LTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 LG V20 Buy At Price of Rs 31,099

Key Features

5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi

2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi

Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano+nano)

16MP rear camera with OIS 2.0

8MP secondary rear camera

5MP front camera

ESS SABRE ES9218 Quad DAC, B&O audio, High AOP Mic

4G LTE

3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Blackberry KEYone Limited Edition Buy At Price of Rs 39,990

Key Features

4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, scratch-resistant glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3505mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 HTC U Ultra Buy At Price of Rs 39,985

Key Features

5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection / Sapphire Glass (128GB version)

2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display

Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM, 64/128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI

Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 HTC 10 Buy At Price of Rs 37,990

Key Features

5.2-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass

Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM, 32/64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with HTC Sense 8.0 UI

12MP (HTC Ultrapixel 2) camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP autofocus front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Sony Xperia XZs Buy At Price of Rs 39,712

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display, X-Reality, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, sRGB 138%

Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB / 64GB (Dual SIM) internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (Optional)

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

23MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

2900 mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology Honor 8 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Key Features

5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging