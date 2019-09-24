ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mobiles Offers and Discounts During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

    By
    |

    Flipkart Big Billion Days is about to kick off and the sale will provide plenty of offers on a wider range of smartphones irrespective of different brands. These brands also include Xiaomi whose some smartphones have been included to our list. Besides, the shopping platform offers the Redmi 7A at Rs. 4,999 with a discount of Rs. 1,500. The buyers will also get 2-year warranty service on the device.

    Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Offers On Xiaomi Smartphones
     

    As far as offers are considered, Flipkart provides 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, and a 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI bank credit cards.

    Besides, you will get 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, Complete Mobile Protection plan, warranty services, and 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the sale. Once the sale starts, the buyers will get to know more new deals.

    Redmi 7A (MRP: Rs 6,999, Discount Price: Rs 4,999)

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core wih Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
    Redmi Note 7 Pro (MRP: Rs 15,999, Discount Price: Rs 10,999)
     

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Redmi Note 7s (MRP: Rs. 13,999, Discount Price: Rs. 8,999)

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) battery
    Redmi Note 5 Pro (MRP: Rs. 16,999, Discount Price: Rs. 10,999)

    Offer Available On Flipakrt
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Poco F1 (MRP: Rs. 21,999, Discount Price: Rs. 14,999)

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G+ VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

